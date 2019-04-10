Adamstown Borough supports fall MS4 meeting

Adamstown council on April 2 approved financial support up to $1,000 in response to a request from West Cocalico Township for assistance with a big, stormwater management (MS4) meeting.

Council member Cindy Schweitzer explained that all participating municipalities receive educational credits when attending these MS4 educational events. The events host speakers working with MS4 regulations, which mandate reduction of sediment run-off which eventually ends up in the Chesapeake Bay.

Carolyn Hildebrand, manager at West Cocalico, explained in a telephone conversation that the Dec. 9 meeting at Shady Maple is a joint meeting with the ELANCO Source Water Protection Group, the Cocalico Watershed group and other invited groups.

“It will highlight farmers using innovative ideas which are actually working to improve the soil health,” said Hildebrand.

Two other agenda items provided good news for residents. First, Director of Public Works, Mike Palm, said the borough should receive a check for $10,152.60 shortly. This money is a combination of PPL verified savings and a rebate from the new blowers installed as part of an energy savings project at the waste water treatment plant.

Jessica Kelly, of the Recreation committee, announced that upon review, the Adamstown Community Pool rates would remain the same as last year. That’s good news and will help families as they look forward to the summer outdoor swimming season.

In other business:

• Council approved a waiver for Adamstown Area Library’s land development plan and building permit fee pending addressing all issues regarding lighting, landscaping and pedestrian and parking line striping. These issues can be handled at the zoning board level. It was noted that council is not waiving any inspection fees.

• Ephrata Borough Police Lieutenant Tom Shumaker reported one assault in March in Adamstown. It remains under investigation. Also included in the list of calls were three motor vehicle incidents, nine noise incidents and eight traffic citations.

• Dan Weider, deputy fire chief of Adamstown Volunteer Fire Company, reported 12 calls for March. The most serious was on March 23 and involved 50 to 60 gallons of oil lost from an oil tank in the basement of a property. It involved Hazmat and the Department of Environmental Protection (DEP).

• Dave Matz reported for the Water and Sewer Committee that the total cost for the televising project for sewer lines will be $7,200. He suggested that since more money was budgeted for the project, council give Palm the “okay” to proceed with other needed repairs encountered in addition to those already known. His motion passed.

Alice Hummer is a correspondent for The Ephrata Review.