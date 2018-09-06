Home   >   Cocalico   >   Adamstown Fun Fest proceeds support YMCA

Adamstown Fun Fest proceeds support YMCA

By on September 6, 2018
Orwig Drone footage from 40 feet up

Orwig Drone footage from 40 feet up.

 

Adamstown’s old-fashioned free Fun Fest on the evening of Tuesday, Aug. 14, had some traditional touches, like pony rides for kids, and a dunk tank featuring some of the town’s most prominent citizens. Food trucks represented the contemporary trend towards mobile cuisine. And there was a glimpse into the future of crime fighting as Ephrata police officer Andrew Orwig demonstrated his department’s aerial capabilities while both his feet were planted firmly on the ground.

Orwig piloted the department’s drone while a steady stream of onlookers stopped by to see what he and his buzzing bird were up to. Orwig shared how drones are used in police work. He said drone policing technology is in its infancy. There are many scenarios in which drones can save money and lives.

For example, Orwig said, police and emergency responders can stand outside a building while piloting a drone into the structure to check for things like hazardous spills and bad guys. Or girls. They can be used for aerial photos of crime and accident scenes. In a hostage situation, a drone could be used to deliver a cell phone to a person or a group of people who are being held. The list goes on.

It took a little coaxing, but four-year-old James Hackenberger finally got what he really wanted all along — a spider on his arm. Rebakah Ranaler, from Denver, is the artist and owner of Joyful Canvas, and has made a living as a face and body artist for the past six years. Photo by Dick Wanner

It took a little coaxing, but four-year-old James Hackenberger finally got what he really wanted all along — a spider on his arm. Rebakah Ranaler, from Denver, is the artist and owner of Joyful Canvas, and has made a living as a face and body artist for the past six years. Photo by Dick Wanner

Also present at the Fun Fest were pony rides, face painting, and Sneakers the Clown delivering his kid-centered magic show.

Blue Ridge Communications was the festival’s prime sponsor. Blue Ridge representative Cindy Mellinger was at the event and said she was pleased with the turnout. All festival activities were free to attendees. Food was available for purchase, and there was a charge for the dunk tank. Proceeds from the festival will be used to support the Adamstown YMCA youth programs and scholarships.

Dick Wanner is a correspondent for the Ephrata Review.

