Adamstown grants property maintenance extension

Adamstown Borough Council hosted another well-attended meeting Oct. 1. Some visitors wanted to know if they could get help or an extension on their property maintenance violation.

Shad Lewis reported that ABI (Associated Building Inspectors) inspectors conducted a borough-wide sidewalk inspection, property maintenance report last fall. Fifty-nine maintenance violations and 41 sidewalk violations were sent to residents.

Follow-up inspections were conducted in June and those that did not meet a deadline were “accessed a reinspection fee and another fee for a second violation notice,” according to Lewis.

One property on the agenda is owned by the fire company on West Main Street.

“We’re not talking about someone’s going to trip on the sidewalk, the siding had a little sag in it,” said Stephen Dunn, president of the Adamstown Fire Company. “There’s houses with no spouting at all on the second floor.”

Borough council stepped up their property maintenance code in the past two years to make Adamstown a more desirable place to live and increase resale value of homes.

“The spouting bracket broke and the spouting leans a little,” said Dunn of the house which shares spouting with an adjoining property.

“ABI gave one property owner a violation, but not the other, well, you can’t put new spouting on half a house,” Dunn said.

Lewis went over when and how invoices were sent to the property.

“I’m not an email person, I do everything on the phone,” said Dunn.

Jason and Stacey Dinatally were in attendance with their adjoining neighbors. They are hoping to combine work which will lessen the cost.

“We’re not wired, financially, for anything like this,” said Jason. “We’re asking council for some way to alleviate this, so it doesn’t debilitate us.”

“Ours is $3,200, so I honestly don’t know about Christmas for our kid,” said Jason.

“Do you think you can have it done a year from now,” asked president Randy Good.

“I’d say there’s a really good chance,” said Jason.

“I think it’s fair that everybody gets the extension,” said Cindy Schweitzer. “If it’s not done by this day next year, the property will get liened and the borough will go in and do the project and it will cost you an arm and a leg, to say the least.”

No council member opposed the extension.

Attorney Peter Wertz from McNees Wallace & Nurick spoke on a different subject.

“IC Properties LP is intending to develop a tract of land located at the corner of 272 and 6 Jason Ave,” said Wertz.

In 2018, Garman Builders submitted a zoning hearing board application for a use variance to allow apartment buildings in the highway commercial zoning district.

“Getting too many apartment buildings in a given area, they tend to be transient people,” said vice president Dave Matz. “In my idea, that’s not sustaining to the community.”

“There are numerous developed and undeveloped parcels along 272 that could be developed into apartments,” said Schweitzer.

As Wertz spoke, Brandon Williams from Garman Builders held up exhibits to prove they could “reduce the amount of land that could be developed for apartment purposes.”

“The tract of land is prime for residential development,” said Wertz.

“The lot looks very small for ten-unit apartment buildings,” said Schweitzer. “Where would people recreate?”

Jessica Kelly was concerned about traffic.

“In general, residential development is going to generate less traffic than commercial,” said Wertz.

Good said if he were going to vote on it, it would require “a lot more conditions.”

“Honestly, I feel we’re doing a lot of work for one property,” said Alex McManimen.

Schweitzer thought it was “too dense of a property.”

“I think the concerns about it becoming overrun with apartment complexes is overblown especially with restrictions in lot area requirements we have,” said Wertz.

“I brought up similar concerns when I voted against this in the planning commission, the only one to vote against,” said resident deLyn Alumbaugh. “I think it’s a possible opening up a can of worms for the future.”

Council generally agreed to a project that would contain eight units per acre instead of ten. Garman is expected to seek approval for this at a future meeting.

In other news, even though Good said the proposed Ephrata Borough Police Department shooting range was withdrawn, a document of over 400 signatures of those not in favor of the shooting range was presented to Mayor Dean Johnson.

“One of the issues the police have currently across the country is there’s more and more incidences when they are stopping a vehicle that someone is pulling a gun on them, et cetera,” said Good. “They need to be qualified; they need to handle their weapons in order to protect people, and to protect themselves. It’s the right of law, and they do need places to qualify and practice.”

Ephrata Police withdrew their shooting range proposal on Sept. 26.

