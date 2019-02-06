Adamstown Library fundraising approaches million dollar mark

Demolition days are counting down for the old Lancaster House, 110 West Main St., Adamstown, future site of the new Adamstown Area Library building. A final tour was given on Dec. 26, 2018 for photographic and video documentation of the 19th century structure.

More fundraising is needed to help the Adamstown Area Library which has grown expansively in a little under 75 years.

“I would say that we are ‘approaching’ the million dollar mark with our fundraising,” said Kathy Thren, Adamstown Area Library director.

The library has grown far past capacity at its location shared with the Adamstown Borough.

Starting out as a chicken coop, it was cleaned and organized by the Women’s Club in 1945. The library is constantly growing into a significant extension of the Lancaster County Library System. The buildings history runs deeper than a VFW and library.

Penny Lyba, corresponding secretary of The Historical Society of the Cocalico Valley organized a tour with Kathy Thren to add these final images of the state and condition of the site to the Historical Society’s historical Adamstown collection.

“I have been keeping tabs on the older homes and buildings. If I see a change that threatens to obscure the history, I have been taking pictures to at least have a visual record of what once was there. We must never lose what we had or who we were and this is one way of keeping the past alive for the future,” said Lyba.

The Lancaster County House was an important stopping point on the stage line from Lancaster to Reading.

Many of the owners operated an ice cream parlor in a side room of the building which was a great attraction to the young people in town. Later, oysters were added to the menu.

There was a huge stable where horses were bought and sold adjacent to the Lancaster County House bringing customers to overnight in the hotel.

It was built by Elias Redcay around the late 1840’s who had executors put it up for sale after his death. Isaac Fichthorn son-in-law and executor sold the property to Samuel Miller. Samuel Miller and sons inherited the property upon the death of his wife. In 1903 it passed to Lewis and Ida Trostle for $7,100. The Trostles sold in 1908 to James Taylor and George Raab for $12,000.

In 1910, it was sold for $14,000 to James B. Witwer.

The waiting room for the Conestoga Traction Co was located in the hotel during this time. The trolly company added an indoor bathroom in 1923.

James Witwer died suddenly in 1926 and his wife Annie with her 12 children ran the hotel. After her death it was sold to William Miller in 1943. Later owners were Byrl S. Kline in 1948, C. Richard and Betty Fisher in 1954 and the VFW in 1959.

“With a building such as old as the Lancaster County House, engineers explained the excessive cost to restore it to its original appearance and that cost necessitating the building must be destroyed,” explained Lyba.

During the tour, Lyba and Thren noted structural weak points and areas where deconstruction and decomposition has begun in which expensive structural steel reinforcement would be required.

A costly stairwell installation is required along with fire prevention measures to “save” the 1850’s building. Horsehair plaster lain over wooden slats with rusted iron hewn nails peeks out of the crumbling interior walls of the site.

“If we are able to, we salvage or buy parts of the building or accept donations. An example would be the cupboard door from the Black Horse Hotel in Reinholds that was donated before the building was totally demolished,” stated Lyba.

Demolition is set for spring 2019 but more funding is needed to get to that stage of the project. The footprint of the original structure will be used.

“Evidently, the demolition date is on hold because of funding problems,” mentioned Lyba.

“We have a matching fund provider plans to give us up to $20,000 towards December’s fundraising drive from our December Campaign,” said Thren who has more information coming soon.

The library board of trustees worked with Heck Construction and Olsen Design to create the most cost efficient yet functional building plan for the library to serve the span of five municipalities Adamstown and Denver Boroughs, and Brecknock, East and West Cocalico Townships.

A Food and Wine Pairing Room to Grow Fundraiser for Adamstown Area Library will be held on Friday, Feb. 8 starting at 6 p.m. at Foxchase Golf Club, 300 Stevens Road, Stevens (snow date is Sunday, Feb. 10). A tax deductible gift of $50 will go directly to the library for a ticket cost of $110 per person. Tickets available at the Library through Feb. 2.

For more information on the Adamstown Area Library Room to Grow Capital Campaign, visit adamstownarealibrary.org.

Sarah Hummer is a correspondent for The Ephrata Review. She may be reached at hummersarahj@hotmail.com.