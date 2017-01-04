Adamstown library ‘Room to Grow Capital Campaign’ approaches halfway mark

Adamstown Area Library’s capital campaign to build at the site of the former VFW Post, 110 W. Main St., took a leap forward with end of the year donations.

“We just finished putting up the capital campaign thermometer signs in each municipality. Two weeks later contributions were up $200,000,” said Librarian Kathy Thren. “The thermometer levels all needed repainted.”

Board of Trustees Treasurer Mike Wetherhold, asked residents to look at the thermometer in their respective municipality: Adamstown’s is adjacent to the “Welcome to Adamstown” sign near the pool; Brecknock Township’s is along Route 897, a short distance before crossing the turnpike bridge (thanks to property owner Robert Landis); Denver’s is at Denver Elementary School on South Fourth Street; East Cocalico Township’s is at the intersection of Route 272 and Denver Road (thanks to the Comfort Inn); and West Cocalico Township’s is at the municipal building in Reinholds.

The municipalities above comprise the library service area and have approximately 30,000 residents.

Board Secretary Yvonne Weaver stressed that the momentum needs to continue. The total campaign goal is $1.5 million.

Support is needed, Wetherhold said, from all municipalities, patrons, friends and businesses. Many people don’t realize that only 50 percent of the library’s income is from the state and local municipalities.

“Without our Friends group and our many volunteers who work tirelessly for free, libraries would not exist,” said Wetherhold.