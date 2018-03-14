- Penn Cinema co-founder hopes to open two-screen theater in downtown Lancaster
Adamstown plans to spruce up town
It may not be a prowler, but it can be equally scary. It’s the “property maintenance inspector.”
Adamstown seems to be on the cusp of change to become a “little Lititz.” With the excitement of a new library coming to Main Street, which will include an indoor garden and fountain, the borough seems to want the rest of the borough to be swept with the change.
“I’m concerned with how some of the properties are being maintained in the borough,” said Good. “Also, there may be some businesses that are operating on some properties illegally.”
A letter from the borough might be included in first quarter water bills concerning zoning compliance and the property maintenance code which the borough approved in fall of 2017.
“I agree that some of the properties are in poor shape,” said Mark Bansner. “We should definitely do something about it.”
Cindy Schweitzer is concerned how to more strongly implement the code.
“We’ve always had a property maintenance code, so we’re not telling them anything new,” said Schweitzer.
“We’re going to have to take that next step, so maybe we should develop a plan to take that next step, and then advise the residents that: ‘This is what’s going to happen,’” said Schweitzer.
Schweitzer seemed to think the letter to the residents in their bill may not be enough.
“People aren’t going to change until they’re pushed,” said Schweitzer.
Schweitzer doesn’t think Adamstown has the right staffing “mindset” required to get that done.
“I don’t think we can allow some of the properties to continue going the way they are,” said Good.
It’s unclear at this time if the borough will require home owners to make changes by a complaint basis, or if they will be “proactive” and look for changes to be made.
“If we go out seeking, we have to define what we want, and what level do we want?” said Schweitzer. “Can we afford to have them here half a day, couple days a week, looking for things?”
“We’ve seen the benefit of when we had an issue with a property,” said Good. “When we put some heat on them, it changed. They decided to move on, they sold it to somebody else.”
“I just don’t think it’s fair to the surrounding property owners to have to put up with some of the issues that they’re coming up with right now,” said Good. “Or if they go to sell their property, they’re going to have a heck of a time selling it.”
Shad Lewis suggested outsourcing the problem of enforcing home owners to comply with fixing their properties.
“The burden is on them,” said Lewis.
“I don’t know if I want to live some place where if I leave my trash can out front, someone’s going to call me, send me a notice, or ticket me,” said Schweitzer.
Lewis and the Community Committee will be interviewing firms for the job of finding problems in residents’ properties along with enforcing owners to comply.
In preparation for the new swimming season at Adamstown Community Pool, the borough hired the Baker family, previous owners of DK Smokin’ BBQ, to be the new managing snack bar vendor.
Dana Baker has a B.A. in Hotel & Restaurant Management, and has been ServSafe certified for over 25 years. She is an instructor for the National Restaurant Association.
“I decided to become a food safety instructor and teach and certify others, so they can open their own establishments,” said Baker, who also owns, Dana Food Safety LLC.
The Wave Snack Shack will offer barbecue for special occasions such as parties and night swims.
