Adamstown Pool ‘waves’ hello to new ‘Bakers’
Sometimes it’s the little things in life that make us happy, but barbecue coming to Adamstown is a big thing.
Adamstown Community Pool kicks off the season on Memorial Day weekend, with the Baker family at the helm of The Wave snack bar. The newly hired vendors were previous owners of DK Smokin’ BBQ, so pool members are in for a treat this year.
“We’re excited, we really are!” said Dana Baker. “We’ll have good food and won’t run out of stock. We’re focusing on kids and families.”
Also added to the menu this year will be quesadillas and grilled chicken sandwiches.
“On the weekends, we’ll have ethnic foods and some fun stuff,” said Baker. “The night swims, whatever themes the managers plan, like a Hawaiian Luau, we’ll do something to match the theme.”
Barbecue will be offered at least on holiday weekends.
“If people don’t want to picnic at home, they can do it at the pool,” said Baker.
“I’m anxious to try the ribs during Community Days!” said Ralph Vedder, a community resident liaison who ensures good things happen in Adamstown.
Parents are always looking for a safe, affordable, different venue to host their kids’ birthday parties.
“We’re going to offer catering for the birthday parties,” said Baker. “We’ll have a party planner, so the parents can relax.”
The party planner is their daughter, “kid magnet,” Cayla, who is studying art therapy at Bloomsburg.
Residents and members have the option of a private party, outside pool hours, or during. Pricing will probably be per child.
“It won’t be expensive,” said Baker.
Starting this year, any on duty police can come in and get a free hot dog, soda, or coffee. They will also offer a ten percent military discount with identification.
The Bakers live in the Cocalico area and have two younger children who attend OMPH in Ephrata.
Dana Baker has a B.A. in Hotel and Restaurant Management and has been ServSafe certified for over 25 years. She is an instructor for the National Restaurant Association.
“I decided to become a food safety instructor and teach and certify others, so they can open their own establishments,” said Baker, who also owns, Dana Food Safety LLC.
The borough, headed by Jessica Kelly, worked hard to expand the pavilion area so members have more shade with seating areas.
A discounted pool membership is available through Memorial Day weekend.
