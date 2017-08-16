Home   >   Cocalico   >   Adamstown Powwow planned

By on August 16, 2017

The Adamstown Intertribal Powwow is scheduled for Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 26 and 27, at the Adamstown Rod and Gun Club, 563 Willow St., Reinholds.
The celebration gets under way at 10 a.m. and continues through 5 p.m. each day. Admission is free. Parking is $5 per car.
At noon, both days, there will be the ceremonial grand entry.
Saturday night will feature a potluck feast and all attending are urged to bring a favorite food to share.
Sunday features the Cenzontle Cuicatl Aztec Dancers.
Throughout the event, there are a number of special performers.
They include drummers Eagle Thunder, the Itchy Dog Singers, and Otter Creek; head dancers John Ironhorse and Natalie Wisteria Bowersox; firekeeper, Alex Wimbough; emcee, Mark Onehawk; and head veteran, Walter Quietfeather.
Organizers stress the family nature of the powwow and note that no alcohol, drugs, firearms, or politics are permitted on the grounds.
For more information, contact Keith Rodrigues at 717-940-8048; Mark Onehawk at 484-941-1317; or Danny Maihl at 610-775-4772.
All proceeds from the event benefit the Fivepointville Ambulance and the Adamstown Fire Company.

