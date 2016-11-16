American Made Matters Day Nov. 19

American Made Matters is celebrating the fourth annual American Made Matters Day on Saturday, Nov. 19.

An organization dedicated to educating consumers on the importance of buying American-made products, American Made Matters asks consumers on this day to purchase one U.S.-made product. American Made Matters Day kicks off the holiday shopping season and encourages shoppers to continue to buy U.S.-made gifts for their friends and families.

November 19 has been declared American Made Matters Day not only because of the positive impact that manufacturing has on jobs, but also because of the impact it has on local communities, the U.S. economy, product safety, the environment, and the future of America. Each year, Pennsylvania has passed a resolution declaring Nov. 19 as American Made Matters Day.

To celebrate American Made Matters Day, events will be held in 17 locations throughout the United States.

Bollman Hat Co. will again conduct tours in their historic Adamstown factory, the oldest hat factory in America. Some members, including Bollman Hat Company, will be celebrating on Friday, Nov. 18t, as Nov. 19 is a Saturday and facilities are closed.

Don Rongione is president and founder of American Made Matters. He is also the chairman, chief executive officer, and president of Bollman Hat.