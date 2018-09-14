- Lititz Storytelling Fest is coming soon
AMROD HY revamps old Harding and Yost building
352 Main St., Denver, known as the old Harding and Yost building, is opening its doors again, now under the ownership and management of business-owners Dale and Kim Latshaw.
The Ephrata couple closed on the building and its two surrounding ones on June 12 and oversaw the hanging of the new sign for AMROD HY on Sept. 6.
AMROD HY offers furnished and flexible office spaces. They have private and semi-private areas available for short or long term use. A membership includes Internet access, free parking, utilities, conference room usage, and access to a fax machine and copier. “We’re very flexible,” said Kim.
A full listing of prices can be found on amrodhy.com, or call 717-466-1129 for more information. Three of the four first floor office spaces have already been rented out, one by Kim Latshaw herself, as a home for her new business, Focus Realty. The second floor has additional furnished spaces, and suites that can be rented out by groups or teams in need of a work area.
The office furniture was left behind by Harding and Yost and includes spacious desks, filing cabinets, and chairs. The Latshaws worked to rennovate the space. New floors were installed on the first floor. They mounted a charming, rustic sliding barn door to separate the front office space from the hallway leading towards the others. They blocked off the side of a stairway for privacy. The Latshaws are committed to providing the best space possible for members.
The official opening will be held in October.
“We’re hoping for a dual ribbon cutting,” said Dale. “I’ll cut the ribbon for AMROD HY and Kim will cut the ribbon for Focus Realty.”
Dale and Kim would like to thank Eckert Signs. “They were flexible and really great to work with,” said Dale.
Aubree Fahringer is the Cocalico editor for the Ephrata Review.
