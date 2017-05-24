Annual Adamstown Community Days start Friday

Adamstown Community Days are set for this Memorial Day Weekend, Friday, May 26, through Sunday, May 28.

All entertainment is free and all performances will be under a large circus tent. Individuals wanting reserved seating near the stage can do so at a cost of $10 per seat. Checks should be made payable to Adamstown Community Days, P.O. Box 654, Adamstown, PA 19501.

Midway attractions are by Ottos Amusements.

Admission, parking, and entertainment is free of charge. Donations will be accepted.

The carnival opens Friday at 5 p.m. and a pulled pork dinner by the Adamstown Lions Club will be served. Open cruise night starts at 6 p.m. The Poets perform at 7 p.m.

On Saturday, the carnival opens at 2 p.m. A spaghetti and meatball dinner by Immanuel Evangelical Congregational Church will be available from 2 p.m. till sell out. Twenty-dollar wristbands will be available for unlimited rides.

The Saturday entertainment lineup includes: the Insanity Factor, from 3 to 5:45 p.m., followed by a Magic Show on stage followed by two hours of walk-around magic and balloons; Karaoke on Stage with Josh Levingood, 4:30 p.m.; and the Fabulous Grease Band performs at 7:30 p.m.

On Sunday, the grounds open at 9:30 a.m. and there will be a community worship service. Starting at noon until sold out, the Adamstown Rod and Gun Club will serve its famous trout chowder as well as a chicken barbecue.

The carnival opens at 2 p.m. There will again be $20 wristbands available for unlimited rides.

From 4 to 6 p.m., there will be face painting. At 7 p.m., Flamin’ Dick and the Hot Rods will perform.

A 10,000-rocket fireworks display by D&M Fireworks begins at 10 p.m. The fireworks are sponsored by Unruh Insurance Agency, Weaver Markets, Sauder Fuels, Park Place Diner, Boehringer’s Drive In, and Stoudt’s Brewing Co. Any change in the fireworks schedule due to weather will be announced at the event Web site, www.adamstowncommunitydays.com

The 2017 Adamstown Community Days event is supported by Blue Ridge Cable.