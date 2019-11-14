Aspiring Eagle Scout saves sister
The training that 16-old Dylan Koehle has received as a Boy Scout over the years became of critical importance recently.
When his 10-year-old sister began choking on a Chapstick cap a few months ago, the Cocalico student instinctively grabbed her, began doing the Heimlich maneuver, and ultimately saved her life.
“I was surprised how I handled it,” said Koehle.
Not only has his Boy Scout training equipped him to respond in emergency situations, but it has also impressed upon him the value of serving within the community.
The late Pastor William (Bill) Hoch of Peace United Church of Christ (Peace UCC) had a request of Boy Scout Troop 4318 — make an outdoor patio for the church.
Koehle recently was able to make Pastor Hoch’s dream into a reality, by taking on the endeavor as his Eagle Scout project.
It took about a year to complete the entire project from start to finish.
“We got a plan, we excavated, and then laid the foundation,” recounted Koehle.
“Lots of people helped,” he said. “But the biggest advocates were my mom and dad. My whole family was there for me.”
Pastor Hoch passed away prior to the completion of the patio. According to Koehle, Pastor Hoch used to sit outside in the area he pictured the patio, prior to the start of the project. Koehle knew he needed to honor him, once the patio was finished, as it was initially Pastor Hoch’s vision.
“He was an amazing guy and he was good to the troop,” said Koehle. “I realized I needed to dedicate the patio to him.”
This dedication is in the form of a garden plaque, which reads “Dedicated in loving memory of Pastor William E. Hoch.”
“Pastor Hoch helped me all he could,” said Koehle.
The dedication service for the church’s new patio was held on Nov. 3, with the Hoch family and Koehle in attendance.
Aubree Fahringer is the Cocalico editor for The Ephrata Review.
About Aubree Fahringer
Related Posts
Latest News
-
Aspiring Eagle Scout saves sister
The training that 16-old Dylan Koehle has received as a...
- Posted November 14, 2019
- 0
-
East Cocalico votes on Drug Task Force resolution
On Nov. 7, the East Cocalico board of supervisors voted...
-
Denver council agrees to negotiation of handbill issues
The proposed handbill ordinance did not come up for a...
-
Mission accomplished
Groff retiring from ENB after 52 years; forged plan to...
-
Twp. proposes .1-mill tax hike
The Ephrata Township Board of Supervisors approved the township’s preliminary...
-
Ephrata Kmart will be closing
Ephrata Kmart, 1127 S. State St., is scheduled to close...
-
Jan Prins, 85, Navy vet, Gulf manager, Prins Photography owner, musician, traveler
Jan Prins, 85, of Reamstown, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 5,...
-
Aspiring Eagle Scout saves sister
The training that 16-old Dylan Koehle has received as...
- November 14, 2019
- 0
-
East Cocalico votes on Drug Task Force resolution
On Nov. 7, the East Cocalico board of supervisors...
- November 13, 2019
- 0
-
Denver council agrees to negotiation of handbill issues
The proposed handbill ordinance did not come up for...
- November 13, 2019
- 0
-
It’s over – Pig, rooster chases canceled
Organizers say safety and protester disruption concerns fueled the...
- August 31, 2016
- 33
-
Not the same
Editor, Record Express, As a former legislator from Lancaster...
- April 16, 2014
- 13
-
The Akron dream
I suppose it was around 1970 when this new...
- March 26, 2015
- 12
-
Linda Davis says:
-
-
Louis J Erthal says: