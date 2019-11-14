Home   >   Cocalico   >   Aspiring Eagle Scout saves sister

By on November 14, 2019

The training that 16-old Dylan Koehle has received as a Boy Scout over the years became of critical importance recently.

When his 10-year-old sister began choking on a Chapstick cap a few months ago, the Cocalico student instinctively grabbed her, began doing the Heimlich maneuver, and ultimately saved her life.
“I was surprised how I handled it,” said Koehle.

Dylan Koehle stands with the Hoch family at the patio dedication service on Nov. 3.

Not only has his Boy Scout training equipped him to respond in emergency situations, but it has also impressed upon him the value of serving within the community.

The late Pastor William (Bill) Hoch of Peace United Church of Christ (Peace UCC) had a request of Boy Scout Troop 4318 — make an outdoor patio for the church.

Koehle recently was able to make Pastor Hoch’s dream into a reality, by taking on the endeavor as his Eagle Scout project.

It took about a year to complete the entire project from start to finish.

“We got a plan, we excavated, and then laid the foundation,” recounted Koehle.

“Lots of people helped,” he said. “But the biggest advocates were my mom and dad. My whole family was there for me.”

Pastor Hoch was honored with a plaque at the patio built by Dylan Koehle.

Pastor Hoch passed away prior to the completion of the patio. According to Koehle, Pastor Hoch used to sit outside in the area he pictured the patio, prior to the start of the project. Koehle knew he needed to honor him, once the patio was finished, as it was initially Pastor Hoch’s vision.

“He was an amazing guy and he was good to the troop,” said Koehle. “I realized I needed to dedicate the patio to him.”

This dedication is in the form of a garden plaque, which reads “Dedicated in loving memory of Pastor William E. Hoch.”

“Pastor Hoch helped me all he could,” said Koehle.

Dylan Koehle constructed the patio at Peace UCC as his Eagle Scout project.

The dedication service for the church’s new patio was held on Nov. 3, with the Hoch family and Koehle in attendance.

Aubree Fahringer is the Cocalico editor for The Ephrata Review.

