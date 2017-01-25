Big agenda, varied topics mark East Cocalico meeting

The East Cocalico Township supervisors addressed a sizable agenda in their 2.5 hour Thursday, Jan. 19, meeting.

Land planning, with an explanation of the proposed sketch plans by Berks Homes for Heatherwoods Development on Hill Road, was explained by representatives of RPG and the developer.

Proposed for the next phase are 24 townhomes and the remainder in single-family dwellings. A Berks Homes representative assured everyone that, unlike the first two phases which were not built by Berks and have roads not meeting conditions for road dedication, this phase has a goal of finishing streets promptly and having them dedicated.

Supervisors asked Interim Manager Steve Gabriel to consult the solicitor regarding possible action the township can take to make the existing roads acceptable for dedication. Dr. Ken McCrea, a resident, noted “it’s been years and the school busses still can’t enter the development.”

A time extension until May 24, 2017 was approved for NHT Holdings which is building a warehouse on South Muddy Creek Road.

Conditional approval was granted to Curtis and Shirley Enck’s minor subdivision plan involving a one-lot single family dwelling on an existing lot at Route 897 and South Ridge Road.

Muddy Creek Lutheran Church’s minor subdivision plan received conditional approval. It involves subdividing the 23-acre property into three lots. No improvements to grading are proposed. The church is located at the intersection of Route 272 and South Muddy Creek Road.

Woodcrest Retreat received conditional approval for phase 2B final plan, which supplements a 2010 approved plan for a proposed recreation/dining hall building and parking. Woodcrest needed to redesign stormwater management facilities to meet current standards.

In other business:

* Letters of commendation were issued by East Cocalico Police Department and the supervisors to Sgt. Derrick Keppley for his special efforts following a Jan. 7 crash in the Denver area involving the transport of a donor liver.

* Supervisors indicated they’d discuss further a Recreation Board letter containing suggestions to to lower the annual deficit incurred by the township swimming pool.

One of the suggestions was resident Jeff Mitchell’s request to consider a type of “pool-hopper” pass similar to the park-hopper pass used in Disneyworld. He first made the suggestion in October 2016. It would allow patrons to use any of the three existing pools in the Cocalico area — Denver, Reamstown, or Adamstown. Other suggestions in the letter included banners to advertise support of local businesses, additional evening activities for youth, and analyzing membership costs and swim team member participation costs.

* A resident who resides outside of the urban growth area requested through a real estate agent permission to hook up to public sewer and not water. The request was denied. This is consistent with previous requests made by others residing outside of the urban growth boundary.

* Two new road workers, Daniel Tasco and Dallas Lucas, were hired at $17.50 per hour. An alternate, Jason Rapp, was hired at $16 per hour. All three have commercial driver’s licenses (CDL).

* Supervisors adjourned into executive session for personnel reasons.