Big changes for East Cocalico Township’s woody waste site

By on March 6, 2019

Spring is just around the corner. If you’re an East Cocalico resident accustomed to heading to the woody waste site behind the township building to dump woody yard waste from trees and shrubbery trimmings, don’t be surprised by the major changes.

The site, which is only for township residents and not for any township businesses, is now gated and entered by using an electronic access card.

Supervisors approved revising access to the site, making it seven days a week from dawn to dusk. Previously the site closed at 3 p.m. on Saturdays and was closed Sundays and holidays.

Access cards may be purchased by residents for $15 per year anytime during normal business hours at the township office. Cards are good for one calendar year from the date of purchase. This allows residents to purchase cards anytime during the year.

An access card application form and additional information regarding the new, electronic card access system is available on the township website at eastcocalicotownship.com.

Your access card is for your use only. It is not to be shared with others.

Please remember disposal of anything other than woody waste is not permitted and subject to prosecution and a possible fine.
Cards are on sale now and to date, about a dozen residents have purchased their cards.
Alice Hummer is a correspondent for The Ephrata Review.

