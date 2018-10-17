Home   >   Cocalico   >   Book signing to be held at Javateas

Book signing to be held at Javateas

By on October 17, 2018

My Half Birthday book signing at Javateas at Donecker’s on Saturday, Oct. 20th. Pictured Sue Loewenstein (left) and Moe Boyer, Illustrator.

On Saturday, Oct. 20, West Cocalico resident Sue Loewenstein and her illustrator, Moe Boyer, co-owner of Squeeze Spot, will hold a book release and signing at Javateas in the Donnecker’s building on North State Street, Ephrata.

The book, entitled My Half Birthday, is a conversation between a mother and a daughter, regarding the child’s wish to celebrate her half birthday.

Initially written decades ago, the book is based on a real interaction between Loewenstein and her daughter, Rebecca Loewenstein-Harting, when Rebecca, as a pre-schooler, noticed that some birthdays are not celebrated on the actual “birth day.”

My Half Birthday is Loewenstein’s first children’s book.

About digital editor

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *