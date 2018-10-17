- Singing with the girls is a hard habit to break
Book signing to be held at Javateas
On Saturday, Oct. 20, West Cocalico resident Sue Loewenstein and her illustrator, Moe Boyer, co-owner of Squeeze Spot, will hold a book release and signing at Javateas in the Donnecker’s building on North State Street, Ephrata.
The book, entitled My Half Birthday, is a conversation between a mother and a daughter, regarding the child’s wish to celebrate her half birthday.
Initially written decades ago, the book is based on a real interaction between Loewenstein and her daughter, Rebecca Loewenstein-Harting, when Rebecca, as a pre-schooler, noticed that some birthdays are not celebrated on the actual “birth day.”
My Half Birthday is Loewenstein’s first children’s book.
