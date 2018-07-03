- Locals add voices to Fulton’s ‘Hunchback’
‘Bright’ future for Denver street light installations
Denver Borough Manager, Mike Hession, reminded council on Monday, June 25, that in December, it will be five years from the time Denver first approached PPL about buying back their street lights. At that time, studies indicated a possible savings up to $50,000 annually by replacing all lights with LED bulbs.
The total cost to buy back streetlights from PPL and install new ones is $562,000, Hession said after the meeting. The borough borrowed $250,000 and was awarded a PennDOT grant for $227,405. The remaining $84,595 will come from the borough’s general fund.
Contrasting with the long purchase process, the installation of the new borough street lights is estimated to take about two months. Several councilmen observing the work indicated it may take even less time if the weather cooperates.
To date, C.M. High has installed a total of 106 of the 234 aerial LED lights. The bulk of these are on side streets and low traffic areas. Some residents may not have noticed the installers, depending on where they usually travel in town.
The final installation phase includes streets with more traffic and will require traffic control. These streets include South 4th Street, Main Street, North 6th Street and Monroe Street.
Several residents have contacted the borough office to express their satisfaction with the appearance of the lights and how the light is directed downward and doesn’t “bleed” out in all directions.
Hession noted nothing is ever perfect and one or two residents will need lights adjacent to their property checked to see that the direction of the light beam is correct. Councilman Todd Stewart wondered if perhaps the actual pole was bent a bit and the light direction wasn’t operating as intended.
Hession said council may want to consider a policy statement on how to process any complaints from residents.
Public Works Director George Whetsel reported the borough is working with Aqua Docs to find a possible leak in the main Denver Pool area. The water level in the pool is dropping daily in quantities that could indicate a leak in the piping attached to the pool. The borough is trying to isolate the location of the leak prior to cutting the concrete deck for repair work.
Pool statistics show June averaging 91 patrons per day. In 2017 the June daily average was 101 patrons per day. Daily fees in June averaged $102.27 per day. In 2017 daily fees in June averaged $69.33.
As of Thursday, June 21, pool memberships totaled 232. In 2017 the borough sold 201 memberships for the entire season.
In other business:
- Amy Ruhl was appointed to fill the current vacancy on the Recreation Board. Ruhl’s term expires Dec. 31, 2019.
- The 20 foot deep sinkhole on Jefferson Avenue was filled and capped Monday, June 25.
- East Cocalico Police Chief Darrick Keppley reported Denver’s calls for service (261) were 24 percent of the total calls for service. Denver’s calls created 125 cases, or 30 percent of the total cases generated. Keppley reminded the audience that summer typically means higher police call volume.
- The South 4th St. bridge construction hit another delay with utility work taking longer than anticipated. Originally the bridge was to be completed and open in November.
- Council approved the request for Jan’s Circle of Friends to hold their 5K run/walk on Saturday, October 20.
