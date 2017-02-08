Checking out a life saver in West Cocalico

The West Cocalico Township supervisors got a glimpse of a new life-saving device now in use by the Reinholds Community Ambulance Association at their Thursday, Feb. 2, meeting.

According to Carolyn Hildebrand, township manager, a contribution was requested from the supervisors that would go toward the $16,640.42 cost of the LUCAS™ Chest Compression System unit recently purchased by the ambulance association.

According to Physio Control, the manufacturer of the device, the system is “designed to help improve outcomes of sudden cardiac arrest victims and improve operations for medical responders. Performing 102 compressions per minute with a depth of 2.1 inches, LUCAS can be deployed quickly with minimal interruption to patient care.”

Association officials are doing or have done similar demonstrations before the other four Cocalico area municipalities they serve — Adamstown, Denver, East Cocalico, and Brecknock (Lancaster). So far, Adamstown Borough officials have committed $2,500 to the cost of the unit.

The supervisors learned that 40 percent of the 2016 ambulance calls were from West Cocalico.

Hildebrand said the supervisors were impressed by the demonstration and expressed their support, but did not commit to a specific dollar contribution to the association.

Jessica Nino, on staff at the association, said the organization would like to purchase a second Lucas unit. She also noted association officials are providing Lucas unit training to firefighters in Reinholds, Adamstown, and Schoeneck, the companies that often respond with the association to calls in the Cocalico area municipalities.

In other business, the supervisors:

* Learned the Poplar Street Bridge will be closed for 75 days from mid-March through the end of May for repairs. Walsh Construction is in charge of the project.

Hildebrand noted that Poplar Street is not a main thorofare in the Denver area and that the alternate route is Route 897 to Peartown Road.

* Approved a resolution to participate in a cooperative bidding and purchasing agreement for line painting, nova chip, chip seal, and road surfacing with multiple municipalities.

The 2017 schedule for seal coating includes Cherry Alley, Long Lane, and Hertzog Valley, Creamery, Creek, Rail, and Paradise roads. Roads scheduled for double seal coat include Martin Circle and Linda Lane.

The supervisors then subsequently approved motions to advertise for 2017 seal coating with the co-op and to advertise for bids for 2017 paving.

* Learned that West Cocalico Township was ranked one of the safest small towns in America by the LendEDU Top 250 Safest Small Towns in the United States Report.

West Cocalico was ranked 90.

The rankings are determined by using FBI crime statistics data. The data was used to calculate the ranking metric: the number of violent crimes per 1,000 residents, according to LendEDU.com.