CHS junior now an Eagle Scout

Carson Burkman, 16, of Reamstown Troop 60, has achieved the honor of Eagle Scout. He is the son of Jason and Carla Burkman and a junior at Cocalico High School.

To earn this highest of ranks, Carson had to plan, coordinate, and complete a community service project. With the help of many volunteers, he constructed a picnic area in the Reamstown Park.

Among the many who helped to make this project possible for Burkman were Four Seasons Produce and Steffy Concrete (for monetary donation), DenTech Inc., Boose Aluminum, Lester R. Summers, Reamstown Athletic Association, East Cocalico Lions, and the Reamstown Park for the donation of park benches and a picnic table.

Burkman began his scouting experience as a Tiger Cub in Cub Pack 60. He made his way through the ranks and achieved the Arrow of Light, Cub Scouts’ highest rank. As part of Troop 60 he has served as assistant patrol leader and patrol leader. To date, he has earned a total of 35 merit badges.

Burkman volunteers in the community by helping with scouting for food, East Cocalico Lions Easter egg hunt, Reamstown Days, Memorial Day services, and park cleanup.

He is a member of the Order of the Arrow and attends Camp Bashore every summer. A highlight for him was a two-week backpacking trip at Philmont Scout Ranch in New Mexico in 2014.

Burkman plans to continue on in scouting to earn his Eagle Palms.