Church tour ticket availability

Tickets for the April 22 Cocalico Valley Church Tour are available in advance at the Historical Society of the Cocalico Valley library, 237-249 W. Main St., Ephrata, or on the day of the tour at any of the featured churches.

The participating churches are First United Methodist, Our Mother of Perpetual Help, Zion United Church of Christ, Mohler Church of the Brethren, Bergstrasse Evangelical Lutheran, Salem Evangelical Lutheran, St. John’s United Church of Christ, Springville Old Order Mennonite, and Wiest Memorial (Methodist).

The tickets are $15 each for adults; under age 18 free of charge. Ticket sale proceeds are designated for general upkeep/maintenance of the Connell Mansion exterior.

The tour runs from 10 a.m to 3 p.m. Members of the churches will be on hand to explain their buildings’ architecture and history.

Additional information is available by calling 717-733-1616 or by visiting www.cocalicovalleyhs.org.

For an additional cost, breakfast will be available at Bergstrasse from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. and lunch at Salem from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.