Club meeting to focus on women’s health matters

The Denver Woman’s Club will meet Wednesday, Feb. 15, at 7 p.m., at Faith United Lutheran Church in Denver.

The program, “Women’s Health Issues,” will be presented by Erica Diaz, a nurse practitioner from Wellspan Ephrata Community Hospital. She will address general health issues facing women today. Anyone wanting to attend the meeting or become a member of the club may do so by calling 484-0518.

The club’s January meeting program centered on “Travels in China” and was presented by club member Margaret Harting. She shared her impressions of the people, the culture and displayed numerous souvenirs.

Among the other highlights of the upcoming meeting: devotions and table display by Jane Webber; hospitality by Gwyn Bauder, Johnnie Brooks, and Ann Roseboro; hostesses Pat Brendle and Sandy Reeder; and Share the Arts by Jane Lesher. The favorite food of the month is high tea finger foods.

The Ways and Means Committee is selling cookbooks for $15, Redner’s sandwich tickets for $5, and Mary Kay products.

Also, a “Cabin Fever Oldies Dance” will be held at the Denver Fire Hall on March 25, from 7 to 10:30 p.m. Tickets are $15 each. Anyone interested in these fund raisers may contact Sandra Martin at 717-587-0456.