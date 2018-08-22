- Lititz Storytelling Fest is coming soon
- Voices of Conscience exhibit coming to area
- Hear ye! Hear ye! The Ren Faire cometh on Aug. 4!
- Reel Reviews: Different travels for different audiences
- Locals add voices to Fulton’s ‘Hunchback’
- Talk to the hand! Last chance to see ‘Hand of God’ at EPAC this weeken
- Reel Reviews: ‘Solo’ and ‘Adrift’
- New brews at Ephrata Brewfest
- Writer by day, anime extraordinaire by night
- EPAC’s ‘Fun Home’ really is ‘theater that matters’
Cocalico District appoints safety coordinator
One of the last items to be approved at the Cocalico School board meeting, Aug. 20, was a contract agreement with I.U. #13 Consultative Services for safety and security purposes.
“It’s an annual fee of $1,200 and it includes access to training information, documents and videos, and it gives us also updates on legal and regulatory changes that are related to safety and security,” said Dr. Ella Musser, superintendent.
“We have some new legislation. Senate Bill 1142 requires that every school entity appoint an individual who is a direct report to the chief school administrator to provide coordination of services and safety and security,” said Musser.
Dr. Nathan Van Deusen was approved as School Safety and Security Coordinator for the new school year. Recently parents and students have become concerned with active shooters gaining access to schools.
“Basically, we’ve really tried to deal with the social and emotional aspect,” said Van Deusen. “More counselors, psychologists, behavioral specialist, a social worker. We’ve had more classes, a couple emotional support classes, so we’ve tried to build the infrastructure more for the social and emotional learning and less on the policing side and more on trying to really help kids that need help.”
Cocalico will know Oct. 31 if they will receive a grant for a School Resource Officer.
Van Deusen was pressed as to whether he was in favor of an armed School Resource Officer.
“We’re sticking our toe in the water,” said Van Deusen.
As part of the new Senate bill, all schools must perform a security drill.
A “risk vulnerability assessment” was completed at one of the buildings last year and will be completed at others this year.
Van Deusen said the results were “very high.”
In other news, board members approved a Capital Project Fund in the amount of $708,685.45.
“The expenses charged to the capital fund are related to architectural services for the Service Center expansion,” said Musser. “The combined amount for that is $15,650.”
“The total amount for those expenses is $629,996.95. We also provided security camera installation at the middle school for $1,148, flooring installation in the high school library, in the high school hallway by the cafeteria, and in a conference room for $54,916. This instillation of computer infrastructure for $2,700, and the installation of light fixtures and LED panels in the high school library for $4,274.15,” said Musser.
Principles from each school shared what is new for this year:
Cocalico High: “I think the kids will be very excited to see the new face lifts on the building; the new library floor, there’s new comfortable seating by the cafeteria,” said Christopher Irvine. “As we go through the year, we’ll be working hard on high school programming changes to deliver new opportunities for our students in different ways.”
Cocalico Middle: “There’s been a lot of transition so we’re looking forward to everyone settling in to their roles,” said Anthony DiMatteo. “We’re learning as we go.”
Adamstown Elementary: “The theme for this year is communication and manners,” said Susan Snyder. “Already in the first two weeks, we’re incorporating the theme into our positive behavior stations. We have an author coming to meet with some of our kids about manners and positive interaction and communication.”
Denver Elementary: “I’m eager to see the kids actually get into the cooperative learning stages which were created in the elementary level,” said Angela Marley.
Reamstown Elementary: I’m very excited to have our Pre-K class,” said Beth Haldeman. “We’re up to about 23 students in that class. Our flexible seating space is in high demand, we’re already having several grade levels requesting to use it. We will be having our first-ever, elementary career day for our fifth graders.”
Michele Walter Fry welcomes your comments at michelewalterfry@gmail.com.
About Michele Walter Fry
Latest News
-
Ephrata school bells ring Monday
Get those book bags packed! Ephrata Area School District will...
-
Candlelight vigil to honor International Overdose Awareness Day
Six-week-old Brayden Zilling will one day learn about his late...
-
Forget me not
Wildflower Pond development to receive recognition An invisible neighborhood “should”...
-
East Cocalico supervisors approve police promotions
East Cocalico Police Chief Darrick Keppley proposed four police officer...
-
Celebrating 100 years of the Ephrata Fair
Mark your calendars for the Ephrata Fair this year. It...
-
New Holland Transport relocates to Denver
New Holland Transport (NHT), a Weaver-family business and a fixture...
-
Cocalico District appoints safety coordinator
One of the last items to be approved at the...
-
Ephrata school bells ring Monday
Get those book bags packed! Ephrata Area School District...
-
Candlelight vigil to honor International Overdose Awareness Day
Six-week-old Brayden Zilling will one day learn about his...
-
Forget me not
Wildflower Pond development to receive recognition An invisible neighborhood...
-
It’s over – Pig, rooster chases canceled
Organizers say safety and protester disruption concerns fueled the...
- August 31, 2016
- 33
-
Not the same
Editor, Record Express, As a former legislator from Lancaster...
- April 16, 2014
- 13
-
The Akron dream
I suppose it was around 1970 when this new...
- March 26, 2015
- 12
-
Rosemary Weidman says:
-
Sherry Daye Stewart says:
-
Susan E Rollman says: