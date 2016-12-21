Cocalico plans Pre-K workshop for Jan. 5

Cocalico School District officials urge parents with children entering kindergarten in the fall of 2017 to begin preparing them for the experience.

A free hands-on learning workshop for parents and kindergarten-age children is set for Thursday, Jan. 5, at the Adamstown Elementary School. The session begins promptly at 6 p.m. The focus of this workshop will be on mathmatics.

Parents and students should attend together. Sessions are led by Cocalico reading specialists, kindergarten teachers, and administrators in efforts to prepare children for kindergarten. There are several sessions throughout the school year. Sessions build upon each other, so participants are encouraged to attend each session.

Space is limited. Please pre-register two weeks before each session or for all sessions. Register by emailing Kristin Slovik at Kristin_slovik@cocalico.org.