Cocalico School District accepts clean audit
On Nov. 19, Cocalico School District accepted a clean audit report that found no financial weaknesses but recommended some shoring up of technology standards to enhance security.
Carol Roland, a partner at accounting firm Trout, Ebersole and Groff, told the board the 2017-18 audit was a successful one with “no material weaknesses” and no finding of questioned costs or practices connected to spending in selected federal programs.
The clean opinion comes after a year in which Cocalico saw it revenues increase by 2.7 percent; its expenses climb by 2.3 percent; its food service program end in the black; and its construction debt near completion.
But CPA Sean Post noted at the meeting and a previous work session that Cocalico, like many other districts, needs to do more to protect its IT assets. Though the district has procedures to follow in case of hacking or physical damage, Post said earlier this month that “there are opportunities to complete that plan.”
“It’s always something you have to look at and evaluate,” he said at the Nov. 5 work session.
Among the audit’s written recommendations: testing IT recovery time using an existing draft disaster recovery plan; requiring two-factor authentication for some employees to log into student information of financial systems; laptop encryption for administrative employees, and vulnerability screening.
Superintendent Ella Musser said the district continues to work on its IT security as standards rapidly change.
“There’s never that point at which you can say, ‘We are fully prepared,'” she said. “The goal would be that (in the case of a disruption) we can pick back up again quickly.”
Also during the meeting, the board:
• Adopted a proposal to offer a local economic revitalization tax assistance, or LERTA, program in along the Route 272 corridor and surrounding areas. The LERTA district will offer phased-in property taxes on improvements made to businesses or commercial properties over a six-year period. East Cocalico has already approved the ordinance, which it initiated to spur new investment that will add to the area’s tax base long-range. The county is expected to vote in December on the LERTA effort, which will be dictated by an application process. “We are excited that this will bring some development,” Scott Russell, East Cocalico Township manager, told the board. “We’ve already witnessed some interest.”
• Addressed mental health issues through two different initiatives. In the first, the board approved an agreement with Samaritan Counseling Center to offer mental health screening to middle and high school students. The Teen Hope program is intended to spot depression and other mental health problems and can refer students and families to local resources. Parents will have the right to opt-out. In a second agreement, the district will expand an existing partnership with the Caron Foundation through grant funding. A Caron staff member will now be on site in the district five days a week, supplementing guidance counselors at the middle and high school levels and offering training to elementary school staff on how to recognize mental health problems and risk factors among younger children.
• Heard a report from two Cocalico High School students who pioneered a new internship program at the Lancaster-Lebanon Intermediate Unit’s central office in Manheim Township over the summer. Zach Freeze and Mason Getz took an online Microsoft course and worked with IU staff to repair and image laptops, configure web servers, and assist with wiring issues throughout the building. The IU plans to continue the program, and Getz will return in the spring. Freeze said he will instead focus on taking senior-level courses that support his pursuit of a mechanical engineering career.
Kim Marselas is a correspondent for The Ephrata Review.
