Cocalico School District committed to SRO
The Cocalico School District remains committed to bringing a school resource officer (SRO) into its buildings, even after two of four municipalities expected to share the cost reneged.
At a school board meeting Dec. 3, Superintendent Ella Musser and East Cocalico Police Chief Darrick Keppley said they are working on a tentative deal in which the district would pick up 60 percent of the program’s cost. The remaining 40 percent would be split by East Cocalico Township and Denver Borough.
Initially, the district planned to pick up half the cost while the four municipalities that send residents to Cocalico schools would split the other half based on enrollment. That approach is similar to one used in the Ephrata Area School District and statewide in other districts that serve multiple residential jurisdictions.
At a school board work session in early November, the deal appeared all but done.
But days later — after three months of talks — officials in Adamstown Borough and West Cocalico Township notified the school district that they would not help pay for an East Cocalico officer.
Where once all four municipalities had coverage through East Cocalico, Adamstown and West Cocalico now contract with the Ephrata Police Department. Adamstown Council President Randy Good specifically cited the broken relationship in denying the SRO funding.
“We got these letters that they supported the idea of the SRO, but they were not financially supporting the SRO, which seems to be contradictory,” school board president Allen Dissinger said during the Dec. 3 meeting. “We have to adapt to what we are facing.”
Under the latest plan, the district’s cost will rise from about $73,000 to about $83,400 in the program’s first year.
Some board members expressed disappointment at the collapse of the broader deal, but none publicly balked at taking on a bigger financial share to make a school-based officer a reality. Most Lancaster County districts now have at least one officer on duty during school days.
“We’ll take care of their kids as well,” said board vice president Kevin Eshleman, referring to schools out of the typical East Cocalico police response area. “I’m looking forward to the partnership.”
Keppley expressed confidence that the new deal would come to fruition.
Denver Council has already approved its share of the cost at $15,517. Instead of going back to borough council, Keppley said he would ask East Cocalico officials to absorb additional municipal costs. The township supervisors are expected to discuss the issue again at their Dec. 6 meeting.
Meanwhile, Musser said her office and the district’s solicitor continue to iron out details associated with the appointment. Keppley identified the selected officer as Eric Fisher, a 13-year veteran and said he expects to be introduced at the school board’s next meeting on Dec. 17.
Fisher is likely to start in his new role after students return from winter break.
A Pennsylvania Safe Schools grant will cover $60,000 of his salary and benefits the first year, kick in another $30,000 for a second year, and end in year three. Dissinger was non-committal about returning to the non-participating municipalities to seek funding if the SRO is deemed successful at the grant’s end.
“We’ll collect all the data we can,” he said after the meeting. “It may be the taxpayers who put pressure on those municipalities to participate.”
Kim Marselas is a correspondent for The Ephrata Review.
