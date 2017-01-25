Cocalico School District receives College Board honor

Cocalico School District is one of 433 school districts in the United States and Canada being honored by the College Board with placement on the Seventh Annual AP District Honor Roll.

To be included, Cocalico had to, since 2014, increase the number of students participating in AP while also increasing or maintaining the percentage of students earning AP Exam scores of 3 or higher. Reaching these goals shows that this district is successfully identifying motivated, academically-prepared students who are ready for AP.

“I am very pleased that even as we have made intentional efforts to increase our enrollment in AP classes, we have also been able to improve students’ performances on AP exams,” said Dr. Ella Musser, superintendent.

“I give a great deal of credit to the teachers and counselors who are encouraging our students to challenge themselves by taking AP courses, and I appreciate all the extra time and effort that the AP teaches have put into effectively preparing students to perform well.”

According to the AP College Board, helping more students learn at a higher level and earn higher AP scores is an objective of all members of the AP community, from AP teachers to district and school administrators to college professors. Many districts are experimenting with initiatives and strategies to see how they can expand access and improve student performance at the same time.

“AP courses benefit students because they challenge them to think deeply…. Students are often asked to collaborate with others and try tasks that push them outside their comfort zone,” said Lindsay Sigman, Cocalico High AP teacher. “From encouraging students to take greater ownership of their learning to showing them the enhanced understanding that comes from rigorous academic study, AP courses benefit students in many important ways.”

Inclusion on the Seventh Annual AP District Honor Roll is based on a review of three years of AP data, from 2014 to 2016, looking across 37 AP Exams, including world language and culture. The following criteria were used:

* Increase participation/access to AP by at least four percent in large districts, at least six percent in medium districts, and at least 11 percent in small districts;

* Increase or maintain the percentage of exams taken by black/African American, Hispanic/Latino, and American Indian/Alaska Native students; and

* Improve or maintain performance levels when comparing the 2016 percentage of students scoring a 3 or higher to the 2014 percentage, unless the district has already attained a performance level at which more than 70 percent of its AP students earn a 3 or higher.