Cocalico’s Student Assistance Program addresses mental health
Nearly 400 students were referred to Cocalico’s Student Assistance Program last school year, according to a report given by a district official on Sept. 16.
Stephen Melnyk, assistant to the superintendent for education administration, told school board members that 90 of 382 students identified as potentially at risk were ultimately given a complete behavioral health assessment.
The school district partners with the Caron Foundation to run its Student Assistance Program, a state-mandated process used to remove barriers to learning. SAP is designed to assist in identifying problems including alcohol, tobacco or drug use and mental health issues.
Melnyk said about 50% of Cocalico students given an assessment had mental health needs, while another 15% were treated for drug or alcohol issues. Thirteen percent declined services, which can range from participation in peer groups, at-school counseling or referrals to outside agencies or organizations.
Last year, support groups on topics like recovery care, grief and loss and nicotine addiction attracted 160 participants.
The SAP program also includes preventative approaches, such as faculty training and student presentations on current topics. Last year, that meant an increased focus on smoking and vaping among middle and high school students.
Vaping was a hot topic among board members. It will also be one of several subject covered during a workshop tonight at Cocalico Middle School.
Melnyk outlined three success stories attributed to SAP. In one case, a student prone to self-harm was able to return from partial hospitalization after accessing professional services. In another, a teacher who recognized a change in his student helped the child get help with mental health and substance abuse issues. In the third, a high school student referred to SAP for anger management issues was able to avoid physical confrontation with another student following participation.
Students do not have to accept SAP services when referred, but most do.
“Some kids are very honest about saying ‘I have a problem,’” Melnyk said. “Sometimes the parents don’t want the school interfering.”
During the same school board meeting, board members voted 7-0 to opt out of full mental health coverage for district employees.
The federal Mental Health Parity and Addiction Equity Act requires group health plans to cover mental health and substance abuse disorders at the same level that they cover medical and surgical interventions. However, non-federal government plans may opt out of compliance.
Business Manager Sherri Stull said the district opts out of covering all mental health services because “it would really add to our expenses if we did so.”
The district also has opted out in previous years.
Kimberly Marselas is a correspondent for The Ephrata Review.
