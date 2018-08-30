- Lititz Storytelling Fest is coming soon
- Voices of Conscience exhibit coming to area
- Hear ye! Hear ye! The Ren Faire cometh on Aug. 4!
- Reel Reviews: Different travels for different audiences
- Locals add voices to Fulton’s ‘Hunchback’
- Talk to the hand! Last chance to see ‘Hand of God’ at EPAC this weeken
- Reel Reviews: ‘Solo’ and ‘Adrift’
- New brews at Ephrata Brewfest
- Writer by day, anime extraordinaire by night
- EPAC’s ‘Fun Home’ really is ‘theater that matters’
Concerns raised in West Cocalico about distracted driving
Egregious behavior on the road in West Cocalico township has some residents worried.
“We’re going to have a fatality this year — I’d bet money on it,” said a resident identified by the township office as Ray Prince, who gave supervisors a full run-down in their Aug. 21 meeting on what he sees from his home along Cocalico Road.
Describing a line of passing drivers staring down at their phones instead of at the road in front of them, Prince and his wife suggested that there’s some urgency in addressing these kinds of distracted driving, as well as other more disturbing incidents, including what the couple reported as a motorcycle rider driving with an infant in his lap, or alternately, texting while driving the motorcycle.
“Nobody knows who he is,” Prince said, explaining that the unsafe behaviors are likely to cause an accident.
“I don’t know why you would jeopardize an infant like that,” said supervisors chair James J. Stoner in response, suggesting that someone should notify the Ephrata Police Department, who could possibly move patrol points, although Stoner said he could not speak for the police. Representatives of the department will be at the township’s next scheduled meeting.
Stoner said another traffic study can be done after the completion of repairs on a South Cocalico St. bridge which is pending completion, to determine how rampant speeding is in the area.
Bridges, in fact, were another significant issue on the table at the Aug. 21 meeting, the board’s only meeting this month.
The Sportsman’s Road Bridge is open, finished early in the spring, but the Mill Road Bridge is “barely holding together” and the Horseshoe Trail bridge is “on borrowed time.”
Speaking to the Ephrata Review on Aug. 22, township manager Carolyn Hildebrand said a storm Aug. 3 and 4 dumped six inches of rain and the water swirling along with the age of the two bridges caused substantial damage, undermining the foundations.
Discussing the state of township bridges in the meeting, Stoner said some of the township’s liquid fuels money for next year, which is often earmarked for roads, is going to go to bridges to help the township avoid shutting bridges down.
The township, he said, can’t afford to go another year without significantly addressing bridge problems. “Somewhere you got to pay the fiddler,” he said.
However, Stoner also suggested that engineering and permitting costs are pushing overall costs up quite a bit, and that the township may be able to get the equivalent of a “buy one, get one” deal by getting engineering bids for two bridges at once.
Citing the Sportman’s Road bridge, Stoner said the township spent $133,000 on repairs, and $65,000 on permits.
“I can throw a million dollars out there, and it gets eaten up pretty quick,” Stoner said. “If you’re me sitting here, you’re pretty frustrated.”
Other problems, he said, involve snow plows using bridges and not being able to turn around, or reduced access for school buses or first responder vehicles.
Justin Stoltzfus is a correspondent for the Ephrata Review.
About Justin Stoltzfus
Latest News
-
Ephrata Hospital CEO chairs Heart Walk
WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital President Carrie Willetts is serving as...
-
Concerns raised in West Cocalico about distracted driving
Egregious behavior on the road in West Cocalico township has...
-
Street banner update issued
There was good news about the sturdy, colorful veteran’s banners...
-
Denver Borough repairs flash flood damages
George Whetsel, director of public works, reported to council about...
-
New school year off and running in EASD
Ephrata ‘Life Ready Graduate’ program drawing national interest The Ephrata...
-
Midway…the center of it all
This is the eighth and final installment of a monthly...
-
Landis Technologies remains rooted in Ephrata
It might seem as though many successful business stories often...
-
Ephrata Hospital CEO chairs Heart Walk
WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital President Carrie Willetts is serving...
-
Concerns raised in West Cocalico about distracted driving
Egregious behavior on the road in West Cocalico township...
-
Street banner update issued
There was good news about the sturdy, colorful veteran’s...
-
It’s over – Pig, rooster chases canceled
Organizers say safety and protester disruption concerns fueled the...
- August 31, 2016
- 33
-
Not the same
Editor, Record Express, As a former legislator from Lancaster...
- April 16, 2014
- 13
-
The Akron dream
I suppose it was around 1970 when this new...
- March 26, 2015
- 12
-
-
jason kale says:
-
Ray Reiff says: