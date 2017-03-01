- Roots and Blues 2017
Contestants excited for 11th Iron Chef Cocalico
It’s what’s cookin’!!
From left, Brad Dunlap from The Village Haus, Sandy Leed from Sandy’s Cake and Pastry Shoppe, Chris Dunn, Cocalico School District Director of Food Services, and Courtney Rittenour from Courtyard Cafe on Main met last week to discuss strategy for the upcoming Cocalico Iron Chef championship at Cocalico High School’s cafeteria on Sunday, March 5.
Rittenour will defend her title as Cocalico cooking champion at the 11th annual event that benefits Cocalico Education Foundation and the school district’s educational programs.
In addition to the cooking challenge, guests will have the opportunity to sample and judge the People’s Choice Competition. The theme “The Bee’s Knees” will allow the participants to showcase their culinary specialties in this unique contest.
This year’s event is scheduled from 1 to 5 p.m. on Sunday.
The Iron Chef event, which last year raised $17,500, is operated by a nonprofit organization that funds classroom projects, books for early childhood education, technology initiatives and more.
This year’s judges for the main event include: Jon Davenport, Retreat form Lancaster County; Sam Diblasi, former owner Diblasi’s, Denver; and Chef Louis Chabot Jr., Ephrata American Legion Cloister Post No. 429. An open judge’s seat will be up for bid during the live auction.
Disc Jockey Casey Allyn of I105 WIOV will co-host alongside Voice of the Lancaster Barnstormers John Witwer to emcee the event.
Admission is $20 per adult and $10 per student, grades K-12.
Tickets may be purchased at the school district’s central office from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. Tickets can also be purchased at Weaver Markets in Adamstown and at Blue Ridge Communications. Contact the Cocalico Education Foundation at 336-1413 or www.cocalico.org for more information.
