Cub Scouts regatta held

By on June 7, 2017

The Reamstown Cub Pack No. 60 held its picnic/pack/rain gutter regatta May 1 at the Stevens Fire Hall.

Aaron Wilczek captured first place in the regatta, with Brayden Reinhold in second, Chace Smith in third, and Tanner Hartranft in fourth.

Following a pot-luck meal, the following awards and advancements were disbursed:

Receiving their Wolf badges and graduation certificates were Thomas Davenport, Tanner Hartranft, Samuel Hecker, Tristan Newton, and Ryan Reinhold.

Receiving their Bear badges, graduation certificates, Bear Necessities, Fur Feather Ferns, Paws of Action, Fellowship and DTG (Duty to God), Critter Care, and loops were Alexander Boyd, Jared Evans, Lincoln Hecker, Cooper Kurtz, Kenston Lafleur, Logan Pierce, Alexander Porter, and Tanner Wentzel.

Receiving Webelos 1 graduation certificates were Brody Ebersole, Jeremy Ouilikon, Brayden Reinhold, Chace Smith, and Aaron Wilczek.

Summer camp times are set for the following: Wolf Den, July 8 to 10; Bear Den, July 15 to 17; and Webelos Den, July 8 to 13.

Cub Scout Pack No. 60 will hold a Cubmobile Race on Ebersole Road on Saturday, July 22, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. The road will be closed to the general public at that time, but homeowners will have access to their properties.

Fire police will provide traffic control. In the event of rain, the event will be cancelled. There is no rain date.

Any boy in first grade interested in joining Tiger Cubs or any boy in grades two through five interested in joining Cub Scouts should contact Cubmaster Alan Fry at 717-335-3859 or Assistant Cubmaster Clarence Rutt at 717-336-5928.

 

