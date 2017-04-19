DA now reviewing East Cocalico hiring

Calls regarding concerns of violations by the East Cocalico Township supervisors of the Pennsylvania Sunshine Act are being fielded by the Lancaster County District Attorney’s office.

Brett A. Hambright, the DA’s media specialist, responded Monday morning to what is happening in the DA office with East Cocalico supervisors recent hiring of Scott Russell as township manager prior to a public vote.

“We’re going through the proper protocol,” said Hambright, noting that reports have been received from residents.

“We have been in contact with the police department with jurisdiction and will review everything pertinent. It is important to note everyone is presumed innocent.”

East Cocalico Police Chief Terry Arment said Tuesday that his department will not be involved in the investigation, which will be handled solely by the district attorney’s office.

On March 29, a township press release announced the hiring of Russell. Supervisors had meetings March 2 and 16 and no vote to hire a new manager was taken at either.

But on March 16 supervisors noted they offered a candidate the job of manager and were awaiting a reply. Russell said he accepted the job March 10 in an LNP article published April 6.

Supervisors voted unanimously to hire Russell that night, April 6, at their formal public meeting.

A spokeswoman for East Cocalico Township said Tuesday that neither Russell nor the supervisors intend to comment on the issue at this time.

LNP contributed to this article.