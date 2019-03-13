Declaration House is under roof
Declaration House, located at 240 Main Street, has a new look, thanks to exterior work nearly completed. After demolition of the former structurally inadequate Denver House and a ground breaking on Sept. 17, 2018, the original footprint is being used to build ten apartments and provide offices for medical, dental and social services for the region.
On two recent cold, windy days, March 7 and 8, Detwiler Roofing from New Holland finished the roofing work.
“Detwiler donated the labor and materials necessary for the shingle roof,” said Executive Director of Real Life Community Services, Rod Redcay. “The flat roof for the mechanicals was done by GSM of Ephrata. They also donated materials and labor.”
Interest in the project and commitments for funding are coming from the region, not just Denver Borough. Welsh Mountain Medical Center will partner with Real Life to provide their highly regarded, certified medical, dental and behavioral health services on the first floor of the building. Residents from Denver and the surrounding area currently must travel south of New Holland to receive these services.
The fundraising goal for the total project is 3.54 million. “We’re almost there, with $244,073 remaining to be raised,” said Redcay.
This final funding push, aptly named “The Victory Challenge,” is illustrated with a large new sign in front of Declaration House.
Seeing the exterior of the building nearly completed has generated interest in people previously not involved with the project. Redcay said people with carpentry and other skills are welcome to volunteer to work on the interior of the building.
Maintenance skills can also be used. Those with web design and social media expertise can help keep the public updated on this project.
To volunteer your skills with work at Declaration House or ask any other questions about the project, please contact Redcay at 717-368-7133.
Alice Hummer is a correspondent for The Ephrata Review.
About Alice Hummer
Related Posts
Latest News
-
Declaration House is under roof
Declaration House, located at 240 Main Street, has a new...
-
Denver Borough will receive land parcel from Fulton Bank
Denver council on March 11 received confirmation from Fulton Bank...
-
EASS proposes plan to help with electric bills
Earlier this month, as temperatures hovered in the teens, the...
-
Adamstown Borough hears 2018 police response times
Police response times have been calculated by the Ephrata Police...
-
West Cocalico seeks to help fire companies thrive
In the March 7 West Cocalico supervisors meeting, the board...
-
Clay seeks to improve stormwater run-off
Clay Township supervisors announced at their Feb. 11 meeting that...
-
Students share internship experiences with school board
Going backward from traditional teaching methods may help students go...
-
Declaration House is under roof
Declaration House, located at 240 Main Street, has a...
-
Denver Borough will receive land parcel from Fulton Bank
Denver council on March 11 received confirmation from Fulton...
-
EASS proposes plan to help with electric bills
Earlier this month, as temperatures hovered in the teens,...
-
It’s over – Pig, rooster chases canceled
Organizers say safety and protester disruption concerns fueled the...
- August 31, 2016
- 33
-
Not the same
Editor, Record Express, As a former legislator from Lancaster...
- April 16, 2014
- 13
-
The Akron dream
I suppose it was around 1970 when this new...
- March 26, 2015
- 12
-
Eve Hunt says:
-
Debbie Painter-Benning says:
-
Janice Ballenger says: