Home   >   Cocalico   >   Declaration House is under roof

Declaration House is under roof

By on March 13, 2019

Photo by Alice Hummer
Rod Redcay, executive director of Real Life Community Services, stands in front of Declaration House, 240 Main Street, Denver, on March 8 while roofers complete the shingle roof. Exterior construction work is complete and interior work can begin since the entire building is under roof. Redcay said the target completion date is late this summer. The building, which broke ground in mid-September 2018, will house apartments plus medical, dental and other social services for the region.

Declaration House, located at 240 Main Street, has a new look, thanks to exterior work nearly completed. After demolition of the former structurally inadequate Denver House and a ground breaking on Sept. 17, 2018, the original footprint is being used to build ten apartments and provide offices for medical, dental and social services for the region.

On two recent cold, windy days, March 7 and 8, Detwiler Roofing from New Holland finished the roofing work.

“Detwiler donated the labor and materials necessary for the shingle roof,” said Executive Director of Real Life Community Services, Rod Redcay. “The flat roof for the mechanicals was done by GSM of Ephrata. They also donated materials and labor.”

Interest in the project and commitments for funding are coming from the region, not just Denver Borough. Welsh Mountain Medical Center will partner with Real Life to provide their highly regarded, certified medical, dental and behavioral health services on the first floor of the building. Residents from Denver and the surrounding area currently must travel south of New Holland to receive these services.

The fundraising goal for the total project is 3.54 million. “We’re almost there, with $244,073 remaining to be raised,” said Redcay.
This final funding push, aptly named “The Victory Challenge,” is illustrated with a large new sign in front of Declaration House.

Seeing the exterior of the building nearly completed has generated interest in people previously not involved with the project. Redcay said people with carpentry and other skills are welcome to volunteer to work on the interior of the building.

Maintenance skills can also be used. Those with web design and social media expertise can help keep the public updated on this project.

To volunteer your skills with work at Declaration House or ask any other questions about the project, please contact Redcay at 717-368-7133.

Alice Hummer is a correspondent for The Ephrata Review. 

About

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *