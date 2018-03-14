- Penn Cinema co-founder hopes to open two-screen theater in downtown Lancaster
Declaration House project permitted pay extension
Ray D’Agostino, CEO of Lancaster County Housing Opportunities Partnership (LHOP), and REAL Life Community Services CEO, Rod Redcay, spoke to the request to consider a three-year payment plan for the $36,330.12 water and sewer tapping fees for the planned Declaration House, at the site of the former Denver House, 240 Main Street.
Council could reduce the tapping fees for the non-profit project consisting of medical, dental and psychological services plus ten apartments, or could authorize an extended payment plan.
Councilman Dan Rogers said, “No one ever tackled doing anything with this building. This project will have incalculable value for the town.”
Fellow councilman, Jason South, said he thanks REAL Life Community Services in partnership with LHOP, for “taking the risk with such a blighted building.”
Council did not favor reducing the fees. They unanimously agreed to a three-year payment plan. In April 2018, 34 percent of the tapping fees will be paid. In April 2019 and April 2020, 33 percent of the total will be paid each year.
A project’s tapping fees are usually collected following plan approval when documents are signed and recorded, and prior to a building permit being issued.
Other business at Denver Council’s March 12 meeting included approval of $8,928 to Endy Technologies for Denver Park’s Camera Surveillance System Project. This total cost will be split with the borough, Rec Board and Park Association each paying one-third.
The project includes a new camera recording system computer to replace the old unit that’s no longer operable. Four analog cameras will be replaced and an additional three new cameras will be added throughout the park.
Council also:
- Authorized executing the 2018 street sweeping agreement with Reilly Sweeping, Inc., for $5,100.
- Discussed three property maintenance items: 1) Owners of 15 properties will be notified they need to repair curbs and/or sidewalks prior to the North 4th Street paving project. 2) A property owner who’s been fined by the District Magistrate’s office eight times and paid those fines is ready to go again to the District Justice for repeat violations. Council authorized Manager, Mike Hession, to work with the owner to permit the borough to clean up the property. A lien for costs would then be applied against the property. If the owner doesn’t agree to the request, consideration of whether the property is a health hazard and should be shuttered will be pursued. 3) An unoccupied Main Street property with a roof and porch possibly posing safety hazards will be issued an official violation and code inspection will follow.
- Approved no parking on both sides of North 4th Street from Locust to Walnut Streets and on Walnut Street from North 4th to North 8th Streets on Memorial Day, May 28, from 8:30 to 10 a.m.
