Demand for emotional support services grows at Cocalico

Demand for emotional support services are growing in Cocalico School District, with fledgling elementary and middle school programs at or beyond capacity after two years in service.

In 2017-18, Cocalico designed a classroom and support space at Reamstown Elementary to serve students in grades two through five from across the district who had been identified as emotionally disturbed. In its second year, the program and teacher Rebecca Yoon are serving 12 students — the state-mandated max.

Likewise, a single classroom at Cocalico Middle School is at capacity, and staff there expect to gain six advancing elementary schoolers in the fall. Another two students have recently been identified as possibly needing services.

“They say, ‘If you build it, they will come,’” said Reamstown Elementary School principal Beth Haldeman. “That’s certainly been the case here.”

Yoon is in her eighth year providing emotional support for Cocalico, but she began the position as an employee of the Lancaster-Lebanon Intermediate Unit. About three years ago, the board began exploring funding its own emotional support program for the cost-savings.

According to federal special education law, emotional disturbance is defined as a chronic barrier to school performance caused by an inability to build or maintain relationships with peers and teachers; inappropriate types of behavior or feelings under normal circumstances; pervasive depression; or a tendency to develop physical symptoms or fears associated with personal or school problems.

Nationally, the number of “ED” students identified and served peaked at 489,000 in the 2004-2005 school year, falling to 349,000 for 2014-2015. That’s according to the latest U.S. Department of Education statistics available.

But since Yoon started the Reamstown class —which also serves students from Adamstown and Denver elementaries as needed — the demand has grown rapidly.

Yoon presented her program and its early successes at a school board meeting on Monday, Jan. 29. Her approach emphasizes social-emotional learning, communication and team-based activities while covering all academic subjects. Students who need a break can calm themselves in one of two support rooms, a quiet “blue room” or an active “headquarters.”

At “HQ,” students follow an evidence-based, five-step process to get back to learning as quickly as possible. They can tackle physical activity such as riding a spin disk, wobbling in a special seat or jumping on a trampoline; get sensory stimulation; reprogram their brain with an basic academic task, and make a plan to reenter their classroom calmly.

Appropriate sensory sensations have been shown to help students with a range of social-emotional disorders.

The class structure “gives me ideas on how to help myself,” said Dylon Worley, a fifth grader who is in his second year in Yoon’s classroom.

Worley told board members he liked that the attention he got from his teacher and her classroom aides, given the small class size. He spends most of the day with her but attends science and specials such as art and music with a mainstream fifth grade class.

Like his classmates, Worley is working to improve how he controls his feelings with the goal of moving back into more mainstream classes eventually.

He will have continuing support at Cocalico Middle School, if needed.

But at a work session earlier in January, board members also heard from Mary Reinhart, director of special services, and Danielle Pfautz, assistant director, who made the case for an additional emotional support classroom, a certified teacher, two paraprofessionals and a psychologist for the middle school.

The two teachers would be able to team in lesson planning and special events, while a psychologist could serve the middle school and free up resources for students at Denver and Reamstown elementaries too.

The district will weigh the new positions and possible classroom and equipment spaces during the approaching budget season.

