- Another round! Ephrata Brewfest back for second year
- This summer, at the movies…
- Easter Egg Hunt List
- Irish dance showcase at Warwick High School
- Roots and Blues 2017
- Reel Reviews: 2017 Oscar picks
- ‘American Idiot’ at EPAC
- Warwick grad producing ‘Million Dollar Quartet’ at Dutch Apple
- ‘Somewhereville Station’ revisits the 50s and 60s
Denver approves road work bids
Three out of six action items for Denver council’s June 12 meeting dealt with borough work slated for this summer.
Bids awarded include Rock Road Construction, Newmanstown, $16,940, for Denver’s rain garden project on the borough lot behind the maintenance building. This project is part of Denver’s stormwater management plan, known as MS4.
Lincoln Pavement Services, Denver, was awarded thermoplastic line marking work at $7,750. Denver started contracting with Lincoln Pavement in 2011 to apply the thermal markings on high traffic streets and intersections in the borough to avoid having to paint these areas annually.
“How many years does the thermoplastic line marking last?” asked resident Mike Cohick.
“About three to four years,” council Vice President Christopher Flory. “On the most heavily traveled streets, like Main and South Fourth, it’s three years.”
Four bids were received for the North Fifth Street reconstruction project. Low bidder was Unitex, Downingtown, with a $128,714.75 bid.
Denver council members also discussed dealing more proactively with property maintenance code issues.
Several council members discussed the length of time that elapses after a violation is noticed, when corrections do not occur, and any action, such as sending the issue to the district justice, happens.
“The borough has protocol in place,” said Mayor Rodney Redcay, “and we need a stronger protocol.”
“Every time we hold a meeting on the future of the town, people request that we crack down on property maintenance violations,” said Councilman Mike Gensemer.
Mike Hession, borough manager, researched Danville’s Quality of Life Ticketing Ordinance, which fines noncompliance of time-sensitive property issues affecting health and safety if the warning letter is not heeded.
“Many property maintenance issues are repeat offenders, year after year,” said Hession. “I had one repeat offender call me and say his grass wasn’t quite 10 inches tall, so why didn’t the borough wait and then send him a letter?”
“That’s why we’ll need to think carefully about an amount to use for a fine,” said Councilman Jason South. “Someone could think that paying, say $20, wouldn’t be a big deal, and choose to not mow his yard.”
“Denver’s had 42 violation notices sent this year,” said Hession. “Three property owners were sent to the district justice and received fines.”
Council agreed, moving forward, to draft a similar ordinance to help expedite dealing with property maintenance issues.
In other business:
* Kinsley Construction notified the borough that preliminary work to relocate water and gas lines for the South Fourth Street bridge replacement project begins the week of June 19. This daytime work uses flaggers to reduce the two lanes to one. Around July 7, a traffic signal will be installed to allow northbound and southbound traffic to alternate through the work zone. The bridge reconstruction project extends until fall 2018.
* Council supports the Coalition Against Bigger Trucks request to contact federal and state legislators to oppose bigger trucks. Concerns include motorist’s safety, weakening of bridges, and road damage which will require more highway maintenance.
* New “Welcome to Denver” signs are to be installed during the week of June 12. Locations are the Main Street Bridge and North Sixth Street.
About Alice Hummer
Latest News
-
Miller named an all-star once again
For the second-straight season, 2013 Ephrata High School graduate and...
-
Ephrata legion squad putting it together early
Knock off PM to improve to 5-1 in league play...
-
Taking a page out of history
Local pastor reflects on his Capitol days, including accidental rendezvous...
-
Looking forward with glances to the past
Cocalico Class of 2017 commencement speakers track sentiments as they...
-
Acts of Love is Cocalico’s summer lunch program
The 2017 free summer lunch program started Monday, June 12,...
-
Denver approves road work bids
Three out of six action items for Denver council’s June...
-
All wet: Driveway issue, sidewalks and curbing ordinance dominate Adamstown meeting
The impact of water run-off onto a resident’s driveway led...
-
Miller named an all-star once again
For the second-straight season, 2013 Ephrata High School graduate...
-
Ephrata legion squad putting it together early
Knock off PM to improve to 5-1 in league...
-
Taking a page out of history
Local pastor reflects on his Capitol days, including accidental...
-
It’s over – Pig, rooster chases canceled
Organizers say safety and protester disruption concerns fueled the...
- August 31, 2016
- 33
-
Not the same
Editor, Record Express, As a former legislator from Lancaster...
- April 16, 2014
- 13
-
The Akron dream
I suppose it was around 1970 when this new...
- March 26, 2015
- 12
-
Darlene Brown says:
-
Keena Alfinito says:
-
Allison harrison says: