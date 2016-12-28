Denver Borough awarded grant for park accessibility improvements

Accessibility for everyone using the Denver Memorial Park will be enhanced thanks to the cooperation of several Denver Borough entities and a $49,900 Community Conservation Partnership Grant awarded to Denver Borough on Dec. 15.

The funding match grant includes the following improvements:

* Nine paved walkways providing ADA access to the park restroom, three pavilions, the stage, the fish pond, the main baseball field seating and concession area, the skate park and the roller skating rink;

* 24 accessible park benches at the stage;

* Paving of one off-street, handicapped parking space adjacent to the main baseball field and concession area; and,

* Installation of three rain gardens in the park.

Participating in the funding match is the borough, the recreation board, the park association, the fair committee, the Denver Lions Club and the former Denver Athletic Association.

“Denver Borough previously partnered with recreation providers in the community and the Department of Community and Natural Resources (DCNR) to develop a set of diverse recreational facilities in the Denver Memorial Park…The Borough’s “Access for All” Project continues those partnerships and will include the development of accessible infrastructure in the Park to make the diverse facilities accessible to all people in the community,” said Borough Manager Mike Hession.

Denver Memorial Park is a source of pride for this small community of less than 5,000 residents. Multiple sets of brightly colored playground equipment, a roller skating/ice-skating rink, basketball and pickleball courts, a skate park, a stage, the Shober Family Scout Cabin, a baseball field with lights and a concession stand, covered pavilions with grills, a walking trail with fitness stations, a stream and benches with backs throughout the shaded park make it a welcoming place for all residents.

“This newest project recognizes the importance of providing recreational facilities that are safe, accessible, environmentally friendly, and aesthetically pleasing,” said Hession.