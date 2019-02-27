Denver Borough considers replacing phone system
Borough Manager Mike Hession reported to council at their Feb. 25 meeting that although more work is needed to research how a different phone system would hook into voice alarm notifications to public works employees, it looks like switching from Windstream to Verizon could save up to $2,000 per year.
The savings would kick in after the first year, when the borough would pay a one-time cost of under $1,000 for additional lines, phones and a router/modem. Major savings would occur on the phone at the Denver community pool. Total charges for the pool phone in 2018 were $465.05 from Windstream. The Verizon cost for the pool phone would be $100.
In 2018, borough telephone charges for the main borough telephone lines, the fax line and the Autocon Verbatim line totaled $5,659.54. In comparison, the projected cost to the borough for this service through Verizon is approximately $4,020 per year.
Hession said, “When all of our research and questions are answered, a recommendation for action will be presented to the council.”
Police Chief Darrick Keppley’s monthly report indicated it was a rough month for two police cruisers. On Feb. 12, during the snow and sleet, an officer was investigating a vehicle accident on Route 222 North. While the officer was sitting in his cruiser awaiting a tow truck, another vehicle whose driver lost control, struck the patrol car. Keppley said, “The officer was treated and released from a local hospital. We anticipate due to high mileage and significant damage, this car will be totaled.”
On Feb. 16, an officer’s car struck a deer. That car is being repaired.
Keppley reported the School Resource Officer (SRO) is doing well. He has already dealt with situations that have alleviated the need for a police call to the high school.
In other business:
• Results of a 12-hour speed study conducted by Officer Gail Sizer on Feb. 13 on S. 4th Street showed approximately 40 vehicles ten miles over the 25 miles per hour speed limit between noon and 1 p.m. “This is considered a moderate, not high risk,” said Keppley.
• Denver Volunteer Fire Company Chief Shannon Hilton reported 45 calls since Jan. 1 totaling 363.8 man hours. Time in service was 31.5 hours, average response per call was 11.8 firefighters and average response time was 3.5 minutes. Hilton reported the new engine was placed in service Jan. 26. Sale of the old engine to Fire Line Equipment in East Earl will be completed within the next few weeks. Hilton’s 2018 end-of-year report included the following statistics: 246 total calls, 2,730 fire-fighters responding with an average of 12.5 firefighters per call and an average response time of 3.6 minutes. Property saved totaled $1,303,700. Property lost totaled $303,920.
• Director of Public Works, George Whetsel, reported new employee, John Enck, is focusing on well readings. The department repaired a sinkhole on Sycamore Drive.
Alice Hummer is a correspondent for The Ephrata Review.
