Denver Borough Council officers remain unchanged

The Jan. 2 reorganizational meeting for Denver Borough Council saw Blake Daub reelected president, Christopher Flory reelected vice-president and Jason South reelected as president pro tem.

The president pro tem presides in the absence of the president and the vice-president if there is a quorum of borough council present.

The firm of Zimmerman, Pfannebecker, Nuffort and Albert continues as borough solicitor. A. Anthony Kilkuskie was reappointed as zoning hearing board solicitor.

Hanover Engineering Associates remains as the borough’s municipal engineer covering the areas of water, sewer, land use planning, storm water and geographic information systems. Rettew Associates remains as Denver’s engineer for municipal road and street improvement projects and planning.

Fred Wagaman was appointed to another term for four years on the Denver Planning Commission. Mindi Stoner and Christina Stover were each appointed to another term for three years on the Recreation Board.

Doug Musselman was appointed to another term running for five years on the Shade Tree Commission.

In other business, council:

Adopted a resolution approving the list of Denver Fire Company Activities for 2018. This is done for workers compensation insurance.

Adopted a resolution authorizing the Denver Fire Police to participate in non-emergency events during the calendar year of 2018.

Adopted a resolution reappointing John K. Weaver to a three year term on the Denver Zoning Hearing Board.

Authorized the fee schedule in the administration of the duties of tax collector. Lee Anne Crooks is the new tax collector for Denver.

Approved the appointment of Barbara A. Artz as deputy tax collector for Denver.

Authorized the council president to execute the 2017 Lancaster County Tax Claim Bureau certification of uncollected real estate taxes report from the borough tax collector.