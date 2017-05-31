- Another round! Ephrata Brewfest back for second year
- This summer, at the movies…
- Easter Egg Hunt List
- Irish dance showcase at Warwick High School
- Roots and Blues 2017
- Reel Reviews: 2017 Oscar picks
- ‘American Idiot’ at EPAC
- Warwick grad producing ‘Million Dollar Quartet’ at Dutch Apple
- ‘Somewhereville Station’ revisits the 50s and 60s
Denver Borough finances in good order
Dean Hoover, managing partner of Weinhold, Nickel and Company, Reamstown, reviewed Denver’s 2016 audit at the Monday, May 22, council meeting and offered some good news.
“Overall, the borough is in a strong position,” said Hoover. “One area where expenses were up was engineering, generally related to water, sewer and the South Fourth Street bridge replacement project.
“Internal methods are really good. The grant received for the South Fourth Street bridge project is a good chunk of the increase in revenue.”
Borough manager Mike Hession has won numerous grants for the borough over the years. The work of Barbara Artz, treasurer, was complimented by council members.
The audience could see audit report information as Hession used an entire wall on which data was clearly projected for everyone to follow.
Audit Manager Lisa Saneli from Weinhold, Nickel, was also at the meeting.
During public comment, Locust Street residents Cindy Leamy and Wilson Ramos thanked council for the borough’s prompt response to their late winter concern about snow removal in the alley behind their homes.
“Unfortunately, now we have many potholes. When do you think that they might be filled?” Leamy asked.
“Hopefully by the end of this week or next week, weather permitting,” said George Whetsel, director of public works.
Hession explained at the beginning of May that lots of effort is needed to get the pool open.
Donald Wenger, as well as a council member, questioned the status of the former Denver House. The property doesn’t appear to have anything happening to it at this time and its structural stability, as well as the poorly looking front, was mentioned.
Rodney Redcay, stepped out of his role as mayor to respond. He is the executive director of REAL Life Community Services, which purchased the building Oct. 28, 2016. Plans are to convert it to health offices and affordable apartments.
“Right now,” Redcay said, “we’re in a fundraising stage. When we have 60 to 70 percent of the approximately $2 million that we need, we’ll get the green light to start work on the building. We’re hoping that will be in January 2018; if it’s sooner, that would be great.
“We’ve had experts in to determine stability of the structure, and it’s satisfactory. We’re looking at ways to make the front look better.”
In other business:
* East Cocalico Police Sgt. Derrick Kepley presented the police report. Denver had 153 calls for service in April, which is 18.42 percent of the total police calls for the force. Denver had 71 parking tickets issued this month, many due to noncompliance with no parking signs when street sweeping was scheduled.
* Sandy Leed, 210 Main St., explained her concerns about trying to pull safely out of her driveway onto Main Street with limited visibility. Vehicles park close to the driveway, forcing her to inch into traffic lanes without knowing if a vehicle is approaching.
Many ideas were presented. Permit parking was thought feasible. Kepley said it can work well to address issues discussed. Councilman Todd Stewart suggested line painting to designate parking spaces. Council said no action would occur without input from residents and area business owners.
About Alice Hummer
Latest News
-
Memorial meanings: Speaker honors the heritage behind the word in Denver park
The children of Denver may not realize when they play...
-
East Cocalico supervisors cancel meeting
In an unusual turn of events, East Cocalico Township Manager...
-
Salem E&R to mark 200th anniversary
June marks the 200th anniversary of the dedication of the...
-
East Cocalico Police Report, June 1, 2017
The East Cocalico Police Department reported the following: WARRANT: An...
-
Ephrata Police Report June 1, 2017
The Ephrata Police Department reported the following: CRASH: Police responded...
-
Denver Borough finances in good order
Dean Hoover, managing partner of Weinhold, Nickel and Company, Reamstown,...
-
Holbritter pens own update in e-mail to Review
Ephrata High School junior Brendan Holbritter, who was critically-injured in...
- Posted May 31, 2017
- 5
-
Memorial meanings: Speaker honors the heritage behind the word in Denver park
The children of Denver may not realize when they...
-
East Cocalico supervisors cancel meeting
In an unusual turn of events, East Cocalico Township...
-
Salem E&R to mark 200th anniversary
June marks the 200th anniversary of the dedication of...
-
It’s over – Pig, rooster chases canceled
Organizers say safety and protester disruption concerns fueled the...
- August 31, 2016
- 33
-
Not the same
Editor, Record Express, As a former legislator from Lancaster...
- April 16, 2014
- 13
-
The Akron dream
I suppose it was around 1970 when this new...
- March 26, 2015
- 12
-
Allison harrison says:
-
Cheryl says:
-
Teri Arment says: