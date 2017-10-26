Home   >   Cocalico   >   Denver Borough Hosts Four Special Halloween Events

Denver Borough Hosts Four Special Halloween Events

By on October 26, 2017

                 A Parade, Trick or Treat Night, Haunted Forest and Pumpkin Decorating Await Children

                                                                  By Alice Hummer

If the famous quote, “It takes a village to raise a child,” is correct, Denver Borough is a good example of different groups working together to sponsor several Halloween events, all of which benefit children.

On Monday, October 30th the Denver Lions Club sponsors the annual Halloween parade. Registration begins at 6 pm at Denver Elementary School. Costume judging begins at 6:30 pm and the parade starts at 7 pm. Participants walk on 4th Street from Denver Elementary School to the Denver Volunteer Fire Company lot, where the parade ends.

Tuesday, October 31st is Trick or Treat Night from 6-8 pm. Residents are urged to make sure children walk safely and can see well. Don’t let children wear masks or costumes that impede vision or mobility.

Also on Tuesday is a Family Friendly Halloween Haunt –The 2017 Witches Brew – at 313 Tamarack Drive, Denver. Held rain or shine, you’re invited to navigate Brew Hollow Forest helping Sister Fanny-Bottom find something or someone she’s misplaced.

The Witches Brew event is free. People who would like to do so may donate canned goods or make a monetary donation. Canned goods will go to food banks at OMPH Church and Peter’s Porch. Monetary donations will benefit a local family with young children whose father is battling lung cancer.

The 14th Annual Caroline Schannauer Pumpkin Painting Contest is Saturday, October 28th. The Courtyard Café, 349 Main Street, hosts this event. Pumpkins and decorating supplies will be provided by the Borough of Denver.

This event is open to all students in Kindergarten through 5th grade who have returned registration forms to their school office or Denver Borough Municipal Building, 501 Main Street, Denver, by 5 pm on Friday, October 20th. All students must be pre-registered in order to have enough pumpkins and decorating supplies. Pumpkins decorated outside of the contest will not be accepted.

Participants may arrive between 9-10:30 am. All pumpkins to be judged must be ready for judging by 10:30 am. Halloween snacks and apple cider will be served.

Questions about any of these events can be answered by calling the Denver Borough office at 717-336-2810.

