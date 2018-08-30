Home   >   Cocalico   >   Denver Borough repairs flash flood damages

Denver Borough repairs flash flood damages

By on August 30, 2018

George Whetsel, director of public works, reported to council about work done to correct flood damage incurred on Aug. 21 and 22 at Denver Park, Denver Borough Lot, Bon View Linear Park and the sewer lift station.

Council also learned at their Aug. 27 meeting that flood waters topped the Weaver Road Bridge, necessitating its closure. A post-flood inspection on Aug. 23 by PennDOT allowed the bridge to be reopened.

The sewer lift station had flooding conditions and the reservoir driveway was a washout. The flooding necessitated the borough contracting with private haulers to remove the sewage from the pump station.

The borough lot and Denver Park incurred sediment damage as well as water damage. Flooding at the lot washed stone from the driveway and other debris into the nearby rain garden area. The borough lot gate wasn’t impacted during this latest flash flood. The damage to the gate from the Aug. 4 flash flooding was repaired Aug. 23.

The stone connector area from North 3rd Street to the Bon View Linear park washed away, as did most of the stone on Bon View’s trail.

At the community pool, the baby pool flooded with large deposits of dirt and rain water which ran down Bon View, across Monroe St. and into the baby pool. The pool was promptly pumped, cleaned and refilled for the pool season’s final two days on Aug. 25 and 26.

Whetsel said the public works department continues restoration work on flood damaged areas at the borough lot rain garden and Bon View park trail system.

In other business:

  • East Cocalico Police Chief Darrick Keppley reported he received from the school district the numbers of students from each of the four municipalities in the Cocalico School District. Cocalico applied for a Safe Schools grant to implement a school resource officer, known as an SRO. The implementation of such a person is dependent upon Cocalico being awarded the grant money. The state will release information on grant winners by late September. Other expenses associated with an SRO would be split between East Cocalico Township, West Cocalico Township, Adamstown and Denver according to their percentage of the total student population.
  • Mike Hession, Denver Borough manager, reported PPL still has not issued an accurate, final bill. This situation continues after more than half a year. Council discussed this and other challenges dealing with PPL which pushed the initial two-year project timeline to four and a half years. Council members agreed to consider looking into what avenues they’d have to address this frustrating situation which significantly delayed the borough being able to recoup utility cost savings.
  • A quality of life issue at 723 N. 5th St. was discussed as photos were passed around which showed debris and property maintenance issues. Hession said a new person will move in at the beginning of September. Code official Mike Gable will be consulted.

Alice Hummer is a correspondent for the Ephrata Review.

