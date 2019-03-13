Denver Borough will receive land parcel from Fulton Bank
Denver council on March 11 received confirmation from Fulton Bank officials that the parcel of land behind the former Fulton Bank on Main Street will be donated to the borough.
Borough manager Mike Hession said that the borough and the community are excited about the addition of a downtown, municipal parking lot.
The Denver Planning Commission and downtown business owners have reported the need for more municipal parking in the downtown area for several years. Council instituted different street parking patterns and time limits for parking in the downtown business district to help alleviate the problem.
According to Hession, with the former bank parking lot acquisition and downtown changes over the last year, such as the opening of Castanedas Mexican Restaurant, the construction of the new Declaration House, and the closing of Fulton Bank’s Denver branch, the timing of the March 13 meeting at Courtyard Café with business representatives to discuss redevelopment areas in the borough, is just right.
On Feb. 28, borough officials and representatives from the Economic Development Company (EDC) of Lancaster County toured the former Denver branch of Fulton Bank to better understand what the building contained.
Council is interested in information about the price of what is known as the front lot, on which the bank sits. They’re also interested in potential uses for the property, based on who is interested in the building. This information is important as council deliberates all options regarding this vacant, downtown property.
In other business, council discussed the “SoWe” transportation route and schedule designed to bring employees living in Lancaster city to jobs at Four Seasons and High Concrete using a van service at a cost of $10 per week per person.
Because these area businesses are close to Denver Borough, council wondered if there were potential employees for these businesses in Denver who were not employed due to lack of transportation.
Hession said he contacted Joy Ashley, executive director of Ephrata Area Social Services. She said that the Lancaster County Chamber of Commerce, a partner with the two industries in the “SoWe” transportation, suggested advertising the job opening information to help determine if Denver had applicants for whom transportation was an issue.
Further discussion led to the idea of using the Hub Bus. This bus, donated by Luthercare in Lititz to Declaration House for their social service needs, is used for local transportation to appointments at the social service hub located in Ephrata Library’s Exploratorium and to bus stops in Ephrata so residents can then get to appointments in Lancaster.
Council agreed that determining whether there’s a need for transportation to Four Seasons or High Concrete for Denver residents will drive any future planning for transporting workers to these job vacancies.
Alice Hummer is a correspondent for The Ephrata Review.
