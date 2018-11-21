- Ephrata H.S. will stage ‘Clue’
Denver businesses hold ribbon-cuttings
The Northern Lancaster County Chamber of Commerce was proud to conduct a dual Grand Opening Ribbon Cutting Ceremony on Oct. 22 for two of its newest members, AMROD HY and Focus Realty located at 352 Main Street, Denver.
AMROD HY offers flexible furnished office space solutions for short- and long-term needs. Focus Realty focuses on all your real estate needs. They do it all, from buying and selling to property management. Both companies are excited to be part of the economic revitalization in downtown Denver and look forward to impacting the community.
The Northern Lancaster County Chamber of Commerce is proud to empower businesses throughout the region and provide the resources and support they need to succeed in our community. For more information, visit northernlancasterchamber.org
About Aubree Fahringer
