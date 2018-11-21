Home   >   Cocalico   >   Denver businesses hold ribbon-cuttings

Denver businesses hold ribbon-cuttings

By on November 21, 2018

The Northern Lancaster County Chamber of Commerce was proud to conduct a dual Grand Opening Ribbon Cutting Ceremony on Oct. 22 for two of its newest members, AMROD HY and Focus Realty located at 352 Main Street, Denver.

Pictured cutting the ribbon for Focus Realty (left to right) are Chamber President Erin Treese; Denver Borough Manager Mike Hession; State Rep Mindy Fee; Mayor Rod Redcay; owners Joel and Kim Latshaw, and Chamber board member Tyler Eberly.

AMROD HY offers flexible furnished office space solutions for short- and long-term needs. Focus Realty focuses on all your real estate needs. They do it all, from buying and selling to property management. Both companies are excited to be part of the economic revitalization in downtown Denver and look forward to impacting the community.

Pictured cutting the ribbon for AMROD HY (left to right) are Chamber President Erin Treese; Denver Borough Manager Mike Hession; State Rep Mindy Fee; Mayor Rod Redcay; owners Kim and Dale Latshaw; Pastor Tom Koch, and Chamber board member Tyler Eberly.

The Northern Lancaster County Chamber of Commerce is proud to empower businesses throughout the region and provide the resources and support they need to succeed in our community. For more information, visit northernlancasterchamber.org

