Denver considers proposed unsolicited newspaper ordinance

Denver council at their Oct. 14 meeting approved advertising a revised version of a proposed, unsolicited newspaper ordinance. The legal advertisement will indicate the time and date in November when council will hold a public hearing on the proposed ordinance.

Council decided to not require a distributor of an unsolicited newspaper to secure a license.

The ordinance will require residents to indicate in one of two ways that they want to receive an unsolicited newspaper. Residents may either mount a receptacle for the paper or use some indicator, such as a sticker, or whatever other indicator the unsolicited newspaper distributor chooses.

The ordinance also provides that if the property owner has no dedicated receptacle, the unsolicited newspaper must be placed within three feet of the front door.

Denver has not had an avalanche of requests for an ordinance such as this. Council is being proactive to residents who have complained over the years that their unsolicited newspaper has been thrown in places where they wouldn’t ordinarily look for a newspaper, such as behind shrubbery, or at the edge of the street.

Some residents indicated when they’ve requested to not receive a weekly, unsolicited newspaper, their request hasn’t been honored. A few residents have incurred snow blower repair bills when they’ve accidently had an unsolicited newspaper covered by snow get into their snow blower.

The ordinance should aid residents with easier access for reading these types of newspapers.

Residents are reminded that Denver Borough will host the Cocalico Leaders meeting Oct. 22 at 7 p.m. A presentation about the 2020 census by a specialist from the Philadelphia Regional Census Center, as well as other topics of concern for all Cocalico municipalities make up the agenda.

Alice Hummer is a correspondent for The Ephrata Review.