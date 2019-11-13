East Cocalico votes on Drug Task Force resolution On Nov. 7, the East Cocalico board of supervisors voted... Posted November 13, 2019

Denver council agrees to negotiation of handbill issues The proposed handbill ordinance did not come up for a... Posted November 13, 2019

Mission accomplished Groff retiring from ENB after 52 years; forged plan to... Posted November 13, 2019

Twp. proposes .1-mill tax hike The Ephrata Township Board of Supervisors approved the township’s preliminary... Posted November 13, 2019

Ephrata Kmart will be closing Ephrata Kmart, 1127 S. State St., is scheduled to close... Posted November 13, 2019