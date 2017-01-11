Denver council approves equipment update

In addition to beginning of the year housekeeping tasks, Denver Council approved the purchase of two new pieces of equipment.

A 2017 GMC Sierra four-wheel drive truck and Western 8.5-foot plow, projected to cost $43,160, was approved for purchase through the Pennsylvania Costars program. It will replace a 2004 model box truck.

Council also approved the purchase of a 2017 John Deere 310SL backhoe with pilot controls. A Costars bid from Plasterer Equipment Co. came in at $103,000. With $31,000 for trade-in for the borough’s 2005 John Deere 310 SG backhoe, the final price is $72,000.

Mike Hession, Denver Borough manager, said another municipality indicated interest in the 2005 backhoe. Council agreed it could be sold if another municipality is interested in it for the same price as the trade-in value.

In other business:

* Co-Junior Councilwoman Katie Carrasco, a Cocalico High School student, was sworn in by Mayor Rodney Redcay. Carrasco, who sits as in an ex-officio capacity, will attend the first council meeting of each month.

* Council reminded residents of the importance of attending the meeting about drug addiction on Jan. 24 at 7 p.m. in the Cocalico High School auditorium.

Hession said the January Denver Newsletter mailed to all residents has an article about the meeting in it.

* No public comments were received during the public hearing on amending the borough’s zoning ordinance. Council adopted the amendment which states that crushed or loose stone is not an accepted material for use in the front yard of any property for a driveway or parking area. The amendment provides for the repeal of any other inconsistent ordinances.

* Council approved authorizing execution of a cable franchise agreement between Denver Borough and Blue Ridge Communications for a term of seven years.

* Council reappointed Adam Webber to a three-year term on the zoning hearing board.

* Council reappointed Randolph Meckley to a four-year term on the Denver planning commission.

* Council appointed Matt Anthony, Karl Vaitl, and Dennis Worley to three-year terms on the recreation board.

* Council approved the request of Trinity United Methodist Church to hold a yard sale on the second Friday and Saturday of each month from 8 a.m. until noon. Funds raised go to community outreach projects.