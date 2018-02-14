Denver council approves new position

Denver council approved advertising for a part-time (20 hours per week) Housing and Code inspector at their Feb. 12 meeting.

The borough’s long-time rental inspector, Bob Getz, resigned from the position at the end of 2017. Public works personnel, who are pitching in to help, cannot keep up the pace of inspections needed without impacting their work load.

Council discussed and approved expanding the duties of the part-time person hired to include proactive enforcement of the community’s property maintenance and quality of life codes.

An inspection schedule, which divides the borough into sections, can be coordinated with the public so that there’s an opportunity to correct any code deficiencies prior to inspection. Quality of life items include proper placement of trash containers and using outdoors only furniture intended for such use.

The newly created position will administer the solicitation permit program and issue temporary dumpster permits on public streets. Other duties include sidewalk inspections and any action needed following snow events.

The borough will continue to respond to complaints regarding any residential unit. Council stressed that the goal is not to be punitive and to work with residents to improve the entire community.

In other business:

Council approved a request for relief from the back flow ordinance for 352 Main Street. The building, which was used for a business, is for sale. If the use of the building changes, council can re-evaluate the waiver.

Council appointed Matt Arment to a three year term on the Recreation Board. His term expires Dec. 31, 2020. Several council members commented on their appreciation for the work that Arment did in revamping and adding to the skate park. “And it’s heavily used,” several members added.

Council approved the purchase of new doors and frames for the Denver Park restroom from Musselman Lumber, at a cost of $2,665.40.

Mayor Rod Redcay reported that he swore in five fire police on Jan. 25.

Council adopted a resolution revising and adopting the borough’s emergency operations plan.

Council discussed the USA Track and Field sanctioned “Ragnar PA” race, which will use some streets in Denver. The 200 mile overnight, running relay race is from Friday, June 15 to Saturday, June 16. The race starts in Lancaster and finishes in Mount Pocono. Ragnar Events, LLC, presented its first event in 2004 in Utah.