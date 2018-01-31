Denver council credits emergency responders

Mayor Rod Redcay opened the Denver council meeting with thanks for the safe return of a 12-year old Denver middle school student to his home, after parents reported him missing last week. He was located after about 15 hours, according to Sergeant Darrick Keppley, Officer-in-Charge for East Cocalico Police Force.

“There was a time delay prior to the search,” Keppley said, “because it was thought that the boy was possibly somewhere else.”

During public comment, councilman Matt Stover, noted the excellent job done by police, volunteer firefighters, three search and rescue teams with their dogs and the PA State Police helicopter.

Denver Volunteer Fire Chief, Shannon Hilton, said residents showed up at the fire station and asked how they could help during the night-long search.

Council president Blake Daub said he received what Denver manager, Mike Hession, referred to as a “reverse 911 call.” Denver residents within a two mile radius of the youngster’s home received a call requesting them to look around their property for any signs of the missing boy.

The whole community response to need is not unusual for the small community, and is indicative of the county’s giving spirit often mentioned publicly.

Another trait of residents is attention to property upkeep. After the last snow, Hession reported 13 residents had not removed the snow from their sidewalks 48 hours following the end of the snowfall, as the ordinance requires. When the company contracted for snow removal submitted their invoices for sidewalk clearing, just 9 properties needed snow cleared.

In other business, two ordinances were adopted dealing with zoning amendments regarding establishing areas of roadways along which telecommunications towers will be permitted by special exception and regulating such facilities inside and outside the public right of way.

Denver council also:

Heard Chief Hilton report 2017 year-end statistics: 198 total calls, 2,560 firefighters responding with an average of 14.3 men per call, 1,800 volunteer man hours and an average response time of 3.5 minutes. Training hours (weekly and other classes) totaled 3,174. Property fire loss totaled $190,650 and property saved totaled $10.4 million. From Jan. 1-29, firefighters responded to 16 calls.

Heard Sergeant Keppley report a total of 1,910 calls for service in Denver Borough during 2017. This was 19.35 percent of the department’s police calls. Keppley reported the department is waiting on surveillance video from the Main Street, Denver, Turkey Hill robbery on Saturday, Jan. 27. Money and cigarettes were taken. Police are working with residents of two properties which have repeated calls for public disturbances and disorderly conduct. Councilman Dan Rogers asked about speed monitoring results for N. 6th Street. Keppley said the results of the December monitoring are being analyzed and a report to the borough will follow shortly.

East Cocalico police collected 1,500 toys for the 3rd annual Cole Trupe Toy Drive. Toys were distributed to Wellspan Eprhata Hospital, Lancaster General Hospital, Tower Health (formerly Reading Hospital) and Hershey Medical Center.

Director of Public Works George Whetsel complimented the PA Turnpike’s cooperation with needed water line repairs with a water main on N. 6th Street attached to the PA Turnpike Bridge. Upon repair completion on Jan. 15, a leak was noticed under the center part of the bridge. With snow on Jan. 16 and 17, the borough completed the second repair Jan. 18. The Turnpike closed the outside eastbound lane so borough workers could remove the pipe’s insulation and repair the leak. The leak, where the water main was inserted into a bell joint, was caused by shifting of the pipe.