Denver Council hears project status updates

Denver Council heard oral reports on several projects and viewed a video showing the obstruction in well number 4 at their Monday, June 11 meeting.

Updates included:

• LED streetlight project: Installation of overhead streetlights started June 11 on Pine Street toward Walnut. The entire streetlight project will be completed by July 31. Installers are working four 10-hour days per week.

• Councilman John Palm reported 30 veteran’s banners were sold. Residents have until Wednesday, July 11 to order banners. Information is on Denver’s website, denverboro.net, or stop in the borough office at 501 Main Street to pick up a form.

• The borough addressed property maintenance issues at 836 Oak Street, owned by Thomas Chapman III. He granted permission to clean debris from the interior of the house, and trash plus other materials from the front and rear yards. Costs incurred include $8,400 for debris removal, $90 for grass, weeds and brush removal, $75 for a follow-up property maintenance inspection and $773.92 for outstanding water and sewer fees. The solicitor will file a lien on the property for the total amount of $9,338.92. The house remains posted as uninhabitable until the owner addresses outstanding issues, such as mold remediation.

• Work on the S. 4th Street Bridge: A work delay was encountered due to waiting for Windstream to move two poles and do wiring. Bridge completion is scheduled for November. During the week of June 11, the roadway lane change over directing traffic to the other lane will occur.

• Cocalico Ministerium begins free summer lunches for students in grades K-12 from noon to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, June 13. In Denver, lunches are served at Denver Memorial Park at the pavilion at the end of the driveway into the park. There is no registration required to participate. Volunteers will keep track of who attended and who was fed. Lunches are Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays through July 31. Each lunch will have five components — protein, whole grain, fruit, vegetable and milk. At least three of the five components must be selected. No student will be denied a meal and there’s no cost to anyone.

Council approved purchasing a $1,751.50 John Deere Three Bag Hopper grass collection system for the new John Deere tractor/mower. The older grass collection system was sold with the old tractor this spring. It experienced continuous malfunctions, including oil leaks, due to its age and number of hours used. Money was included in the 2018 budget for this purchase.

Approval was given for Direct Wire and Cable to defer submission of their required As-Built Plans to add more plant space on the North 4th St. side of their site.