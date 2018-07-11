- Locals add voices to Fulton’s ‘Hunchback’
Denver eyes several issues for future action
It was an upbeat and productive one hour meeting July 9 for Denver Borough Council. Everyone agreed to place three new issues on their agendas to better prepare for the future.
President Blake Daub requested council examine: 1) how the borough should address exotic animals, especially after the dangerous, June 30 release of a three-foot alligator in a residential neighborhood; 2) fireworks, as many complaints were fielded during the Fourth of July holiday, and 3) tiny houses, a trend which has been in the news for the last several years.
Wikipedia defines a tiny house as less than 400 square feet, and a small house as 400-1,000 square feet.
Councilman Todd Stewart said consideration needs to be given to the intended use of the tiny house. He questioned whether it would be used as a residence, rental property, or for another purpose.
Storm water management might need addressed depending on the placement of a tiny house, said Councilman Jason South.
Discussion regarding fireworks was that there were few, if any borough locations, where someone could legally set off fireworks since they can’t be set off within 150 feet of an occupied structure. Residents should stay tuned as council deliberates what, if any, action might be beneficial for safety and quality of life. In Lancaster City, council was asked by the mayor and fire chief to consider an ordinance prohibiting use of commercial grade fireworks on any city owned property, including parks, sidewalks and streets.
In other business:
• Council approved $6,500 to Lincoln Pavement Services for thermoplastic road markings for crosswalks, a stop bar and railroad markings on several heavily traveled streets. Thermoplastic’s lifespan, a minimum of three years, exceeds the lifespan of paint.
• Gina Good of Evergreen Street sought permission to close the street in her neighborhood, mainly Aspen Court, for a block party Saturday, September 8. Including set-up and take-down time, she estimated needing four hours. The goal of the potluck event is for the neighborhood to get to know one another. Council quickly approved her request and wished her success. Borough manager, Mike Hession, said the borough will deliver the barricades used for roadblocks, and pick them up the next business day. The borough will also notify local emergency services of the road closure. Councilman Matt Stover, who resides nearby, will assist with the street closure.
• The new LED streetlights continue to garner compliments from residents. Mayor Rod Redcay said that a woman on his street who leaves in early morning for work appreciates the well-lit street. Hession said 300 of the 343 new streetlights were installed at the end of work July 9. Main Street, and others requiring traffic control for the installation, will be last. Installation should be completed by the end of July. Denver voted to purchase their streetlights from PPL five years ago when Suburban Lighting consultants projected up to $50,000 savings annually. The protracted negotiations with PPL delayed concluding the sale.
• Hession reported 2018 pool membership sales are the highest since 2013. A total of 240 memberships were sold through July 3. The next night swim is July 12.
Alice Hummer is a correspondent for the Ephrata Review.
