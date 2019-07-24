Denver Memorial Park completes ‘Access for All’ project

Denver Memorial Park’s Access for All project reached its culmination on the evening of July 15 at the ribbon-cutting ceremony and educational event.

The program, held in the band shell of the park, introduced the community to all of the improvements that have taken place in the park in order to address ADA limitations.

Borough Council president Blake Daub welcomed the community members in attendance, remarking that, “This is an exciting time.”

Borough manager Mike Hession reminded the group that the aim has always been to make the park “accessible to all.”

Among the many improvements are walking trails, ADA accessible ramps, new band shell benches, and rain gardens.

“We want everyone to use our facilities,” said Hession. “We’ve been blessed with organizations that take an active interest in the community.

Hession recognized project contributors: the Borough of Denver, Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, Department of Environmental Protection, Denver Recreation Board, Denver Park Association, Denver Fair Committee, Denver Lions Club, Denver Athletic Association, The Kalas Foundation, Kalas Manufacturing, Sylvin Technologies Incorporated, Vinemont Fire Company, St. John’s UCC, and Eagle Scout, Lucas Walter. The project design engineer was Hanover Engineering Associates. The project contractor was J. Phillips Excavating and Hauling, LLC.

The rain gardens are of unique importance to Denver Memorial Park due to the need to protect local bodies of water from run-off and sediment.

Eagle Scout Lucas Walter oversaw the institution of Rain Garden #4, from the planting to the sign.

“We need to preserve the Chesapeake Bay area,” he shared.

Farley Fry, of Hanover Engineering Associates, shared about stormwater and water quality improvements.

“Rain gardens are one application to address issues,” said Fry, in reference to ensuring that the Cheasapeake Bay area water is kept as clean as possible.

The program of the evening concluded with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and a group picture.

Aubree Fahringer is the Cocalico editor for The Ephrata Review.